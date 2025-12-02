Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Bahrain hosted an advanced workshop titled "From Zero to Applying AI in Four Hours" led by expert Yasser Bousha. This session was part of EO’s ongoing training agenda, designed to enhance members' leadership capabilities and empower them to leverage the latest technologies in their businesses.

The hands-on workshop aimed to equip entrepreneurs with practical knowledge to adopt AI solutions in a simple and accessible way. Over four intensive hours, participants learned how to integrate AI tools into their daily operations, thereby improving performance efficiency and increasing productivity across various departments.

The topics covered included automating marketing processes, developing applications without coding, enhancing operational efficiency, and live demonstrations of tools that could be immediately applied in the workplace. Participants also received a clear 30-day roadmap to kick-start AI implementation in their companies and achieve tangible results in a short timeframe.

The workshop generated enthusiastic engagement from members, reflecting a strong interest in keeping pace with the rapid advancements in AI, especially amid the accelerating global digital transformation. This event comprised a valuable addition to the series of initiatives organised by the EO Bahrain, aimed at providing members with advanced expertise that combines theoretical insights with practical application.

On this occasion, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, affirmed that the workshop aligns with the organisation’s vision of empowering members to benefit from cutting-edge technological solutions. He stated, "The world is experiencing an unprecedented boom in AI, and these technologies have become essential for organisations striving for excellence and innovation. We are committed to equipping our members with the tools needed to effectively integrate these technologies into their businesses."

He added, "The workshop with expert Yasser Bousha offered an advanced, practical experience, enabling Bahraini entrepreneurs to start using AI solutions immediately, without requiring extensive technical expertise. This practical approach is exactly what we aim for: content that can be directly applied to deliver tangible results."

Mr Bader concluded, "In the coming period, we will launch more high-quality programmes to enhance our members' capabilities and open new avenues for growth and innovation, thus strengthening the entrepreneurial community in Bahrain both locally and internationally."

EO Bahrain is preparing to introduce a new series of training workshops and dialogue sessions covering advanced topics such as leadership, innovation, and digital transformation. These will be complemented by networking events designed to foster connections among members, facilitate experience sharing, and build a resilient entrepreneurial community capable of facing future challenges with confidence and competitiveness.

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.