Cairo – Entreprenelle, the leading women’s entrepreneurship network, unveiled the first edition of “She Can - Food & Beverage (F&B)” in Cairo on October 4; the event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the National Council for Women, and was attended by over 1,000 visitors and 47 speakers.

During the 10th major edition of “She Can” in April 2025, the Food & Beverage Stage attracted more than 2,000 visitors, while the Food Market - held in partnership with Ms. Mai El-Sahhar, Founder of Food Platform Market - achieved sales exceeding EGP 1.5 million in just one day; this remarkable success highlighted the sector’s rapid growth and vast potential, prompting Entreprenelle to dedicate a standalone event to the industry. The aim was to empower women entrepreneurs and encourage them to seize emerging opportunities, providing an open platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation in a field that is constantly evolving.

The event was honored by the presence of several representatives from the government sector, including Dr. Manal Hanafi, Head of the Central Administration for Development and Economy; Dr. Nancy Abdel Aziz, Director of the Economic Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Social Solidarity; and Dr. Ohoud Wafi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and CEO of Hayah Karima Foundation, who delivered a speech on behalf of the President of the National Council for Women. The event also gathered a diverse mix of entrepreneurs in the Food & Beverage sector, physicians, food content creators, renowned chefs, nutrition experts, and representatives of leading brands - all united by a shared commitment to collaboration and women’s empowerment in this vital industry.

On this occasion, Ms. Rania Ayman, Founder and CEO of Entreprenelle, stated that the Food & Beverage sector holds immense promise and potential. She highlighted that the company has successfully implemented 28 rounds of “The Food Project” program, which has supported over 500 women and men entrepreneurs in the F&B industry - helping transform their passion into sustainable businesses and real success stories; she emphasized that women’s economic empowerment goes beyond launching successful projects - its impact extends to transforming families, strengthening communities, and driving national economic growth. She added that this event serves as a practical platform to empower women entrepreneurs in one of Egypt’s most dynamic and fast-growing sectors, providing them with the knowledge and opportunities needed to turn their passion into sustainable and influential ventures.

The event featured a comprehensive agenda that attracted hundreds of visitors and entrepreneurs. The event included 11 panel discussions with experts and specialists in the F&B sector, 3 workshops on developing small and medium enterprises, and showcased inspiring success stories of women entrepreneurs who built promising food brands. The event also served as a platform for direct engagement between speakers and participants to explore opportunities and address the challenges facing the sector.

It is worth noting that the event coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting through various activities and discussions the importance of early detection, women’s physical and mental health, and raising awareness about breast cancer, in line with the global awareness campaign.

As one of the event’s dedicated partners, Beauty & Beyond International (BBI) proudly participated in support of women during this significant month. Reflecting their ongoing commitment to empowering women and promoting their well-being, BBI’s Co-founder and Executive Director, Islam Metwally, delivered an opening speech emphasizing the company’s role in supporting women through innovative skin and hair care solutions.

About Entreprenelle & SHE CAN

Entreprenelle is a leading social company dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering individuals across the MENA region to pursue entrepreneurship. Through a structured four-step framework - Awareness, Education, Resource Accessibility, and Economic Development - we work to build a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem that bridges the economic gender gap and fosters inclusive growth.

For over a decade, Entreprenelle has supported thousands of entrepreneurs, transforming ideas into impactful ventures and championing women’s economic empowerment across Egypt and the region.

Entreprenelle’s flagship event, SHE CAN, is the largest women-focused entrepreneurship event in the MENA region; held annually in celebration of International Women’s Day, it serves as a dynamic platform for learning, networking, investment, and experience-sharing.

Over the years, SHE CAN has inspired and connected thousands of women, creating real pathways to growth, visibility, and opportunity. Today, it stands as a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and transformation; driving the future of female entrepreneurship in Egypt and beyond.