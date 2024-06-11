Dubai, UAE: The Employee Happiness Awards (EHA) 2024, celebrating the top UAE companies excelling at employee well-being over the last year, concluded with much fanfare at a gala ceremony held at the Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Dubai, on Friday, June 7. Organized by Plan3Media, a leading event management company known for championing a merit-based awards culture in the Middle East, EHA ’24 rewarded companies that undertook exceptional initiatives and programs to promote employee well-being and satisfaction in workplaces.

In line with EHA's reputation for recognizing merit-based achievements, the contenders participated in a rigorous nomination process, before presenting their initiatives to the jury in the final round.

De Montfort University (DMU) won a Silver award for the ‘Best Leadership Succession Strategy’. "At DMU, we view leadership succession as critical to our organization's long-term success. We are honoured to receive this award from EHA, which recognized our commitment to identifying and nurturing future leaders through tailored development programs and broad exposure to various aspects of our industry," said Prof Dr Mike Gallimore, Head of DMU Dubai.

HNI triumphed as the Silver winner in the ‘Best Flexible Working Program’ category. "HNI is proud to receive this recognition for our flexible working program. We understand that work-life balance is essential for employee happiness and productivity. Our strategy was designed to meet both business objectives and employee needs. EHA’s award underscores our dedication to creating a dynamic and adaptable work environment," remarked Hanan Nagi, CEO & Founder, HNI.

AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals took home the Bronze award in the ‘Best Employee Wellness Initiative’ category. “At AbbVie, we champion a holistic approach to well-being, going beyond physical and emotional health. This focus on multiple dimensions empowers our employees to thrive, and the results are clear: increased employee engagement and a demonstrably stronger sense of well-being, stated Arzu Najjar, HR Director Gulf Levant, AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals.

ADNH Compass was recognized as the Silver winner in the ‘Best Company to Work For - Large’ company category. "At ADNHC, we are committed to creating an exceptional workplace environment for our large workforce. We’re proud to have built a culture where employees feel valued and supported, as well as encouraged to stay with us for the long haul. This award motivates us to keep it going," said Vishal Subba – Chief People Officer from ADNH Compass.

GymNation was celebrated as the Gold winner in the ‘Best Company to Work For - SME’ category. "Our flat organizational structure, open-door policy, and emphasis on employee autonomy are steps to fostering a collaborative work environment. We're honoured to be recognized for this and remain dedicated to promoting a culture of innovation and growth," noted William Rasmussen-Dean, Founder & Country Director, GymNation.

Sunset Hospitality Group won a Gold award in the ‘Best HR Team of the Year’ category. "Our HR team plays a vital role in driving employee happiness and organizational success. This award reflects our team's dedication to focusing on strategic recruitment initiatives and promoting internal talent. It has created a culture of opportunities within our organization and to our Sunsetters. We are grateful for EHA’s recognition," stated Rania Roufael, Chief People Officer from Sunset Hospitality Group.



Burjeel Holdings earned the recognition of a Gold winner in the ‘Best Diversity And Inclusion program’ category. “Our success in winning this accolade is attributed to the efforts put forth in our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative. This achievement is underscored by our remarkable progress in gender equality, with over 750 women leaders and a 54% representation of women in our workforce,” shared Mrs. Madhuri Aswal, Group Director, Human Resources, Burjeel Holdings

Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Plan3Media, congratulated the winners for their efforts. "I would like to congratulate all the winners of EHA 2024. We are grateful to all the remarkable participants who furthered EHA's mission to celebrate genuine achievement and merit. The event has shown the commitment that companies in the UAE are putting towards looking after their employees. We hope their achievements raise the bar for others," said Deepchandani.

The gala celebrated the distribution of awards in 20 company categories and 2 individual categories. It was a fitting conclusion to yet another successful edition of the Employee Happiness Awards, which remains focused on rewarding companies purely on merit.

-Ends-

About Plan3Media Event Management

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event and media company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences, awards, seminars, and community events.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

neha@yourwordsmiths.com