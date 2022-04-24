Sharjah: The rich and diverse activities of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the Emirates Writers Union (EWU) at its headquarters in Al Zahia, continued with a session titled ‘My writing journey – milestones and challenges’ that brought together Dr. Hamad Ben Saray, faculty member, United Arab Emirates University and Awad bin Hasum Al Darmaki, Emirati author and poet.

The session, moderated by Sheikha Al Mutairi, was attended by Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; Khawla Al Mujaini, Director of Exhibitions and Festivals at SBA, Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in the Eastern Region; and a host of writers and intellectuals.

Dr. Hamad Ben Saray said he honed his writing skills during his university days, and advised aspiring writers to research old books and reference material to advance their skillsets and capabilities. This would give readers rich content regardless of the genre, he noted.

Saray, who specialises in the historical genre, pointed out that an author should have the tools and capabilities to write in a particular genre so that his work is precise and thorough. He advised postgraduate students in historical sciences to study the ancient languages, which will help them provide readers with credible content based on proper scientific research.

As regards the tools needed to build a professional writer, Emirati author and poet Awad Al Darmaki said: “With time, the habit of extensive reading lays the foundation for a future writer. Reading also helps aspiring writers gain a wealth of information and knowledge that puts them on the path to becoming a professional writer.”

Al Darmaki emphasised that aspiring writers should be supported and encouraged because it will boost their confidence and give the necessary support to continue writing. He added that writers need to be choosy about topics so as to enrich the scene with new and valuable content.

