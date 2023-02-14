London:- The Energy Industries Council, the world’s leading energy-agnostic trade association, has launched its first EIC Connect Oman, part of EIC event solutions which bring together supply chain businesses with decision and policy makers from around the globe.

EIC Connect Oman, held in the capital Muscat on 7 February 2023, presented a unique opportunity for energy companies to network, share knowledge, and establish partnerships in one of the Middle East’s major energy producers, which also boasts an ambitious green hydrogen strategy. The event attracted participants, including government officials, national operators, EPC contractors and developers.

“Oman has been making major investments in the energy sector and is indeed an important regional hub for both conventional and unconventional energy industries,” said Ryan McPherson, EIC’s Regional Director for Middle East and Africa. “We at the EIC are always keen to create business opportunities for our members and clients and connect them with important decision makers, and our first EIC Connect Oman has successfully achieved that. It is, indeed, a testimony to the ever-increasing global demand for our events and data solutions.”

Connect Oman opened with remarks by Michael Eyley, Director of Trade & Investment and First Secretary Defence & Security at the Department for International Trade, the event’s supporting partner. Faiza AL Harthi, Head of Energy Environment & Natural Resources at Oman Vision 2040, also gave introductory remarks.

In an overview of Oman’s energy market, Dina Magdy, an EIC Business Development Manager, presented EICDataStream data showing that Oman will invest $91.6 billion between now and 2030 in energy projects, with nearly $40 billion going to downstream and more than $23 to hydrogen—a key clean energy sector for Oman. Adil Al Abduwani, Commercial & Strategy Lead at Hydrom, said Oman was expected to spend $140 billion by 2050 on green hydrogen and related infrastructure, including solar panels, wind turbines, electrolyzers, derivative synthesis, storage, transport, water desalination, among others.

Oliver Stevens, Head of Corporate at AddleshawGoddard Oman, gave a detailed presentation about doing business in Oman, including regulations around setting up companies in the country, which now allow 100% foreign ownership in nearly all companies.

Sreejith Kesavan, Business Development Manager at Arabian Industries, delivered a contractor briefing. Following his presentation, he said, “Congratulations to EIC for organising Connect Oman 2023, a wonderful event that brought together key players of Oman's energy sector with relevant programme and an excellent line up of speakers.”

Here is what other delegates said about the inaugural EIC Connect Oman:

Excellent opportunity to meet people that are involved in various parts of the industry, all extremely keen to help connect you to the right people. Sam Norris, Asia Waterjet Equipment.

A very worthwhile and interesting Connect experience, providing valuable market insight and networking opportunities. James Brazier, Serck Services Company LLC

Another well organised EIC event. Professional and enjoyable, always good to be part of EIC organised sessions. Jayne Moran, Ampelmann Middle East LLC.

Another fantastic event providing valuable insight into the changing landscape of energy. Daniel Staples, CEVA Logistics FZCO

Thank you EIC TEAM, for the great work and dedication in putting together an exceptional event. The event made it a truly unforgettable experience and will help us to grow our network in Oman. Nandhakumar Sadasivan Pillai, Modutec, which exhibited at the event.

