The Model Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (Model COSP) was successfully launched in Aswan. The model COSP is organized in cooperation with the Administrative Control Authority (ACA), the Economic Governance Project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), and Aswan University, under the auspices of the Governorate of Aswan, with the participation of 150 students from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and Aswan University.

The participating students carried out a simulation of the opening session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption by representing different regional groups and countries. The closing ceremony of the Model COSP were attended by representatives of the Administrative Control Authority, Mr. Jasson Tailor, Director of the Office of the Governance, US Agency for International Development, Major General Ashraf Attia, Governor of Aswan, General Khaled Abdel Rahman, ACA Deputy President, Professor Ismail Abdel-Ghaffar, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

Mr. Jason Taylor, Director of the Office of the Governance at USAID expressed his happiness with the great success achieved by the Model Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, stating: "Combating corruption is a priority for both Egypt and the United States, and we are pleased to support these efforts through our partnership with the Administrative Control Authority. Corruption harms long-term economic development, raises concerns for private sector investment, increases inequality, and harms the environment. It disproportionately affects the most vulnerable groups in society and is like a malignant tumor. Young people have a significant role in fighting corruption as they are affected by corrupt practices just like everyone else in society, if not more. Therefore, the 1.8 billion young people in the world have a great interest in tackling corruption, and they have a lot to contribute to anti-corruption efforts. They can make important changes in attitudes and behaviours, direct the nation's vision for the better, and give it the energy to face fundamental challenges. Youth bring new perspectives and innovative ideas. Most importantly, when young people start their professional careers, they will make the most of fair and transparent systems and services."

The Model COSP program was started in February 2023 within the framework of implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2023-2030. The Model aims to provide an opportunity for university students to learn about the anti-corruption issues and their economic and social implications on Egypt and the world. The Model COSP further aims to equip students with the necessary tools, through conducting intensive information sessions and training programs, to analyse national and international anti-corruption efforts. Around 255 AATMT and Aswan University students have applied to join the Model COSP in Aswan.

"On the same note, General Khaled Abdel Rahman, ACA Deputy President stated: "First, I would like to thank the USAID for its great support, and I am very pleased to be with you today to continue the long journey of anti-corruption efforts by young people. We are here to build a complementary and vital role, which is awareness. What we see today in the success achieved by the youth of Aswan gives us hope and optimism for the future, and strengthens the efforts of the Egyptian state in its transformation from a developing country to an advanced one. The main motivator for anti-corruption efforts is the presence of sincere political will, as emphasized by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi since assuming power."

In a related context, General Ashraf Attia, Governor of Aswan, said: "I am proud of the youth of Aswan and their outstanding success today The efforts made in the simulation model enhance the role of the Administrative Control Authority in preventing corruption, not just fighting it. We must not forget the role played by governance in reducing corruption, as well as digital transformation as an important tool in combating corruption by keeping the service provider away from the recipient. The Egyptian state has spent billions to achieve a significant leap in Aswan in various fields.”

The 2023 Model COSP is a continuation of the solid cooperation between the USAID Economic Governance Activity and the Administrative Control Authority, where the first iteration of the Model COSP took place in 2021. Additionally, both parties organized the Model Conference of Parties in the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change (Model COP27) in 2022.

Egypt, represented by the Administrative Control Authority, currently assumes the Presidency of the Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption since December 2021. In December 2023, Egypt will hand over the Presidency of the conference to the U.S.

