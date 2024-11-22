Cairo – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, successfully wrapped up its participation at Cairo ICT 2024 attracting visitors, decision-makers, technology experts to its stand with a wide array of innovative use cases across AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, customer experience (CX), and IoT reflecting this year’s theme ‘The Next Wave’.

The focus was on showcasing solutions that empowered governments and driving business growth for enterprises across the Middle East and Africa. Through its suite of advanced end-to-end digital solutions, e& enterprise enables businesses to enhance their digital readiness and stay ahead of the curve.

Ragi Magdy, Chief Commercial Officer, e& enterprise, said: “Cairo ICT 2024 was an ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and explore new partnerships. This was also a great platform to collaborate with our partners to address their evolving digital needs and help them achieve their business goals. At e& enterprise, we are harnessing the power of AI, data, and cloud to drive sustainable growth and digital transformation and we focused on showcasing our innovative solutions this week.”

As a diamond sponsor of the AI, Data Centres and Cloud Conference and Exhibition (AIDC Expo’ 24), a sub-event of Cairo ICT 2024, e& enterprise engaged with visitors through its comprehensive exhibit with its specialists from e& enterprise’s AI and data and Cloud and data centre divisions. Its cybersecurity arm, Help AG, participated in panel discussions about building resilient data centres, AI-driven cybersecurity, and deploying scalable AI models.

e& business Egypt, the enterprise arm of e& Egypt, is aggressively expanding its footprint in the business market. It leads in various digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives, helping organisations adapt to the evolving technological landscape. At the recent Cairo ICT exhibition, e& business Egypt showcased numerous compelling use cases that illustrate its commitment to innovation and efficiency. By leveraging advanced technologies, e& business Egypt is not only meeting immediate business needs but is also positioning itself as a trusted partner for long-term growth in a digital-first world.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.