e& features smart technologies for SMBs from etisalat by e& and blockchain use cases from e& enterprise

Dubai: e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group today announced its strategic technology partnership for the inaugural edition of ‘Abu Dhabi Finance Week’ (ADFW) powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market, and held under the patronage received by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. The event being held in the UAE capital from 14-18 November 2022, to support the group’s vision in driving the global digital transformation across all industries.

The new partnership supports ADFW’s goals to strengthen the emirate’s position as a world-class financial hub by bringing together global leaders and decision-makers from the financial technology, innovation, startups and enterprises, venture funding and investment industries to discuss the future of FinTech and economic policies and regulations that support the sustainable growth of this vital industry.

The participation of e& highlights the journey and vision of the global technology and investment conglomerate, which aims to go beyond the realms of traditional telecommunications to transform the lives of its customers and advance the digitalisation journey of enterprises.

During the financial week, e&’s business verticals e& enterprise and Etisalat UAE (now branded as etisalat by e&(, will address financial experts and tech-enthusiasts through its high-tech stand, showcasing the SMB business from etisalat by e&, which will feature its all-new ‘Business Pro’ business proposition aimed at meeting the digital needs of businesses by providing benefits that facilitates office, remote and hybrid working.

The group will also present its dynamic VAT platform, an innovative solution that offers variety of subscription-based software, hosted in the cloud.

UAE Trade Connect, the national blockchain trade finance platform of e& enterprise, will be showcasing their success story at the e& stand during the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival. The platform currently hosts 10 UAE banks that are working together to de-risk trade finance in the banking industry.

e&’s will be also participate in an industry panel discussion on “How Big Banks Drive Innovation’ that will feature Zulqarnain Javaid, CEO, UTC (part of e& enterprise), on Tuesday 15th November, as well as Kushal Shah, Head of Corporate Venture Capital, e& capital was part of the discussion focusing on ‘Middle East Venture Capital Association’ held earlier today.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

