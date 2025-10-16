Dubai, UAE – Dugasta Properties’ spectacular 10finity celebration transformed the Coca-Cola Arena into a symbol of Dubai’s confidence, creativity, and enduring growth on 10 October 2025. The landmark evening brought together more than 5,000 guests including top investors, business leaders, real-estate professionals, and global media to celebrate Dugasta’s signature “10 on 10” philosophy: 10 percent ROI guaranteed for 10 years with zero service charges for 10 years.

The event was headlined by Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, the brand ambassador of Dugasta Properties, whose presence drew thunderous applause from an audience that blended glamour with genuine admiration for Dubai’s thriving real-estate landscape. Guests described the night as “a celebration of trust made tangible,” reflecting the success of a developer that continues to redefine long-term investment confidence in the UAE.

The stage came alive with show-stopping performances, including V. Unbeatable, winners of America’s Got Talent, whose acrobatic brilliance left the audience spellbound, and Rodrigo Teaser from Brazil, who delivered a breathtaking rendition of “Michael Lives Forever, a tribute to the King of Pop that turned the arena into a sea of lights and nostalgia. The evening fused business excellence with world-class entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

For Dugasta Properties, the 10finity event was more than a celebration—it was the unveiling of a new era of confidence. The company announced its next generation of projects, designed to combine affordability, innovation, and consistent returns, reaffirming Dugasta’s position as one of the most trusted names in Dubai’s real-estate ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, said: “10finity was not just an event it was an emotion that reflected everything Dugasta stands for. We built this company on the foundation of trust and results, and our ‘10 on 10’ promise embodies that. Tonight, as we celebrated our partners, clients, and team, we also celebrated Dubai itself - the city that makes the impossible look effortless.”

Azaan Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Dugasta Properties, added: “Dubai is a city that rewards vision, and 10finity was our way of saying thank you to everyone who shares that vision with us. Our 10 on 10 concept has become a symbol of stability and performance. This evening wasn’t just a show - it was a statement that Dugasta delivers ten out of ten every time.”

Echoing the sentiment, Eifaad Khan, President of Dugasta Properties, said: “10finity celebrated not only success but relationships. Our brokers, investors, and clients have been the pillars of this journey. To see Coca-Cola Arena filled with such energy and pride was overwhelming. It reaffirmed why we do what we do to build trust that lasts far beyond the ten-year promise.”

Throughout the evening, Dugasta Properties honoured its elite brokerage partners and top sales performers, recognizing their pivotal contribution to the company’s growth and to Dubai’s broader real-estate success story. Awards were presented to the top 20 brokers and agencies whose achievements exemplified excellence, innovation, and service.

The event also highlighted Dugasta’s commitment to the community and sustainability, announcing its upcoming CSR initiatives aimed at supporting education and environmental awareness across the UAE. Guests lauded the company’s approach of combining profitability with purpose a vision that aligns perfectly with Dubai’s forward-thinking ethos.

Media representatives attending the event praised Dugasta for delivering one of the most immersive real-estate gatherings ever staged in Dubai. From the dramatic stage design inspired by the infinity symbol to live holographic displays showcasing future projects, every detail of the 10finity night underscored the company’s blend of technology, transparency, and trust.

As the evening concluded with a dazzling confetti finale and a standing ovation, it was clear that 10 October 2025 would be remembered as a milestone moment for Dugasta Properties. The 10finity celebration stood as a testament to the company’s journey of growth, gratitude, and greatness proving once again that in the world of real estate, Dugasta truly delivers “10 on 10 - to infinity.”



