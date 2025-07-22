Dubai, UAE – Ducab Group, a leading provider of end-to-end energy solutions and a key player in the UAE’s industrial landscape, conducted a series of educational workshops in collaboration with Al Ameen, Ferjan Dubai, and Wideview for Consultancy and Training. Titled “Exploring Electricity & Cables with Ducab”, the workshops drew the participation of 80 school students in the 9-10-year and 11-15-year categories from Al Barsha Schools and Al Khawaneej School on July 16 and 17.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the World Youth Skills Day on July 15, Ducab’s engineers conducted the learning sessions as part of Ducab Ducare, Ducab’s CSR initiative.

The workshops provided students with hands-on learning experiences that made complex electrical concepts accessible, exciting, and fun, with each hour-long session offering students foundational insights on conductors, a deep dive into cable construction and into the components that establish Ducab as an industry leader. Students also picked up tips and tricks on electrical safety and best practices on working with electricity. An interactive light bulb activity explained how to illuminate a light bulb and bring electrical theory to life while electric snap circuit demonstrations introduced them to basic circuit construction using educational snap circuits.

Education is the foundation of innovation, and Ducab is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers and technologists.Through these workshops, the company underscores its keenness to spark curiosity in young minds, introduce them to the fundamentals of electrical engineering, and highlight the vital role that safety and innovation play in the industry.

Ferjan Dubai's expertise in educational program coordination, combined with Ducab's technical knowledge and industry leadership, shaped a powerful platform to inspire young learners. The workshops maintained technical accuracy and ensured that the students gained valuable insights. By bringing real-world engineering expertise directly into the classroom, the initiative bridged the gap between theoretical learning and practical application with unique insights.