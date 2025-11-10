Dubai’s most distinguished design and architecture competition returns for its third year, once again spotlighting the city’s most extraordinary residences, homes that define how the world’s elite live, design, and think about space.

Presented by PRIME by betterhomes, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes competition has become a benchmark for excellence in residential design, uniting visionary architects, acclaimed interior designers, and discerning homeowners in a shared pursuit of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Now in its third edition, the competition continues to grow in scale and influence. In 2024, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes received over 400 nominations, generated more than 5 million impressions, and attracted votes from participants across 70 countries, solidifying its status as one of the most recognised design platforms in the region.

A mirror of Dubai’s evolution

As Dubai cements its status as one of the world’s leading luxury property markets, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes stands as a reflection of the city’s own evolution, confident and mature.

“Dubai’s luxury property market is showing clear signs of maturity after an exceptional run over the past two years,” said Louis Harding, CEO of betterhomes.

“The evolution we’re seeing in Dubai’s luxury market really mirrors the city itself, confident, established, and maturing on the global stage. It’s now a market defined by stability, not speculation, and that’s what makes it one of the most resilient luxury markets in the world. Dubai’s Top 50 Homes has evolved alongside this transformation, becoming a hub for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and design visionaries shaping the next chapter of modern living.”

Setting the stage for 2025/2026

From waterfront mansions to architectural villas, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes continues to celebrate homes that transcend trends, those that blend imagination, innovation, and intent. It’s not simply a showcase of luxury; it’s a platform where design becomes dialogue, and craftsmanship becomes legacy.

The 2025 edition promises to be its most ambitious yet, introducing new award categories and unveiling this year’s judging panel and sponsors, all to be revealed at the official launch event on November 12, 2025.

About PRIME by betterhomes

PRIME by betterhomes is the luxury division of betterhomes, the UAE’s leading real estate brokerage. Representing some of Dubai’s most prestigious residences, PRIME combines global reach with local expertise, offering bespoke property advisory for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.