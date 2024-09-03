Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Best Chef is delighted to announce that its 8th annual awards event will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 4-6, 2024. Set to be the largest edition of The Best Chef Awards, the 2024 instalment of the awards reflects the expanding influence of The Best Chef platform and the growing significance of Dubai in the culinary world. Powered by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this groundbreaking edition of The Best Chef Awards stands as the inaugural global culinary awards event to take place in Dubai and the Middle East, cementing the city’s position as a hub for culinary brilliance in the international gastronomic scene.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “We are honoured that Dubai has been selected to host The Best Chef Awards for the first time outside Europe and the Americas, further reinforcing the city’s position as an international events destination and culinary capital. This also aligns with the aspiration of our visionary leadership and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading global city for business and leisure. Furthermore, the choice of Dubai as the venue for the event’s latest edition is a testament to the continued support of our stakeholders and partners. With local and Dubai-based restaurants increasingly gaining acclaim on a global scale, we look forward to welcoming some of the world’s top culinary talents, while showcasing our city’s innovative spirit and its vibrant and diverse culinary landscape.”

The Best Chef Awards 2024 in Dubai will convene an impressive lineup of global culinary figures, featuring renowned chefs such as Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield, Albert Adrià of Enigma, Ángel León of Aponiente, and Floriano Pellegrino & Isabella Potì of BROS, underscoring the event's status as a premier platform for international culinary excellence. The spotlight will also shine on Dubai’s leading chefs — including Gregoire Berger (Ossiano), Mohammed Orfali (Orfali Bros), and Himanshu Saini (Tresind Studio, Avatara) — who are key contenders for top accolades, reflecting their significant impact on the local gastronomic landscape.

Reflecting the city’s growing global stature, Dubai was named one of the world’s top 10 cities for foodies[1], and was ranked second in the world for restaurant density[2]. Meanwhile, DET’s annual gastronomy research found that 79% of UAE residents said Dubai is the world’s leading gastronomic hub, ahead of Milan and Paris. As a burgeoning food innovation hub, Dubai is also garnering recognition for exporting sought-after homegrown contemporary dining concepts and brands to leading destinations worldwide, including Kinoya, GAIA and Roberto’s. The Best Chef Awards will build upon Dubai’s global standing as a premier culinary destination, motivating chefs and restaurateurs, as well as hospitality and commercial developers, to further invest in the city. This expansion is expected to enrich Dubai’s culinary offerings and positively impact the broader tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with the strategic objectives of the D33 Dubai Economic Agenda.

The event will showcase Dubai's emerging culinary talents such as Wassim Orfali (Orfali Bros) and Christophe Devoille (The Royal Tea Room, Atlantis The Royal) in pastry, alongside Tetsuya Wakuda (Sagetsu) and Rita Sueidan (Maisan 15), who are set to enrich the city-wide programming with their innovative approaches. Local award candidates Eva Halasa of Three by Eva, Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s, and Arianna Bundy of Ariana’s Persian Kitchen will further highlight the breadth of culinary expertise that Dubai has to offer. The Best Chef Awards 2024 marks the event’s largest edition ever in addition to serving as a critical nexus for industry networking, collaboration, and recognition of both established and emerging culinary professionals on a local and global scale.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

- Global Culinary Leadership: With the recent introduction of a new voting and ranking system, this year’s The Best Chef Awards is set to be the largest culinary event of its kind, attracting the world's top chefs. A diverse group of renowned international chefs, alongside prominent journalists and influencers from the food industry, will converge to engage in dialogue and shape the future of global gastronomy.

- The Future of Food (R)evolution: 'Area Talks' and the 'Food Meets Science' conference will feature cutting-edge discussions on culinary innovation, led by renowned chefs and academic experts. These sessions are designed to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of gastronomy, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of food science among attendees.

- The Best Chef Awards Gala: The event will culminate in a grand Awards Gala where the world’s best chefs will be recognised, celebrating their contributions to the culinary arts. Set to host movers and shakers from across the globe, the gala will showcase a full spectrum of global talents, highlighting their contributions to the culinary world.

- City-Wide Engagement & Networking Opportunities: Supported by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), The Best Chef Awards 2024 will catalyse city-wide campaigns and industry activations, enriching Dubai’s culinary scene. These initiatives will include culinary pop-ups, interactive workshops, and business networking events, designed to integrate and engage both local and international communities.

Cristian Gadau, co-founder of The Best Chef Awards, said, "Dubai is the place to be and was a natural choice for expanding the global footprint of The Best Chef Awards. Its reputation as a melting pot of cultures and its burgeoning status as a culinary destination align perfectly with our vision of global gastronomic excellence. By bringing The Best Chef Awards to Dubai, we aim to tap into its vibrant energy and innovative spirit, showcasing it as a central hub where culinary traditions from around the world converge and evolve. This move marks a strategic step in broadening our international reach and fostering a more connected global culinary community."

Joanna Slusarczyk, co-founder of The Best Chef Awards, added, "Hosting The Best Chef Awards in Dubai allows us to further our mission of fostering a knowledgeable community that not only celebrates culinary excellence but also prioritises the preservation of culinary traditions through scientific innovation. Dubai's dynamic culinary landscape provides the perfect setting to highlight the role of science in elevating gastronomy on a global stage."

