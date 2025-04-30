Abu Dhabi, UAE – Arqaam Capital, a leading MENA-focused investment banking institution, is pleased to announce that it will host its 12th Annual MENA Investor Conference from 19–20 May 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX). The conference will bring together over 500 senior executives, global investors, policymakers, and leading economists to discuss the emerging opportunities and challenges shaping the future of the region’s capital markets. The conference is expected to see participation from institutions managing over USD 1 trillion in assets, reaffirming the region’s growing significance in global investment strategies.

"As the global macroeconomic landscape continues to evolve, the depth, resilience, and innovation of MENA’s capital markets have never been more important," said Riad Meliti, CEO of Arqaam Capital. "The 12th Annual MENA Investor Conference will address the macroeconomic shifts impacting investment flows, the role of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in AI-driven industrial expansion, the booming MENA IPO markets and the transformation of sectors such as real estate, financial services, and venture capital. Record levels of bond and sukuk issuance, a surging IPO pipeline, and growing liquidity provision activities all point to a maturing, globally connected investment landscape. Arqaam Capital is proud to provide a platform for strategic dialogue and collaboration, connecting global investors to the opportunities shaping the future of the region’s economies, while delivering liquidity solutions, market insights, and corporate access across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the broader GCC."

Held under the theme “From Vision to Value Creation: Navigating MENA’s Market Transformation,” the two-day event will explore the most critical trends influencing regional investment strategies. Topics will include the Abu Dhabi Vision and its long-term diversification agenda, a GCC macroeconomic update amid shifting global trade policies, the expansion of AI and data centers as catalysts for industrial and energy market growth, and the future of the regional IPO pipeline. Additional sessions will address rising interest rates and fintech innovation within the financial sector, the role of real estate investment vehicles and REIT reforms, venture capital trends in MENA, and new strategies for strengthening market confidence through sell-side research, liquidity provision, and strategic investor relations. The conference will also record activity across the region’s debt and equity markets, with GCC bond and sukuk issuance reaching nearly $150 billion and IPOs raising over $13 billion in 2024, driven by strong investor appetite, market sophistication, and economic diversification initiatives.

The conference will feature prominent speakers including Abdalla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX), Klaus Froelich, CIO at ADNOC Group; Youssef Salem, CFO of ADNOC Drilling; Paul Gamble, Senior Director of the Sovereign Group at Fitch Ratings; Mr. Fayez Ibbini, Founder and CEO of Alpha Data; Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company; Saif Al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services; and Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of Muscat Stock Exchange. Senior executives from MSCI, leading financial advisory firms, and GCC-listed corporates will also participate, offering unique perspectives on market development and investor engagement.

In addition to plenary sessions and panel discussions, the conference will feature private lunches, issuer workshops, and corporate access meetings, enabling deeper dialogue between investors and management teams from across the region’s leading corporates.

