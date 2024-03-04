Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Boat Show, the Middle East, Africa and Asia’s largest and most established maritime show, has wrapped up following a hugely successful week of high value boat sales, important discussions addressing industry developments, groundbreaking agreements and partnerships set to shape the future of the yachting world.

The exhibition is recognised as one of the most influential boat shows in the world and has accelerated the international yachting industry during its five-day run, proving why Dubai has fast become one of the most sought-after marine leisure tourism hubs.

We look at some of the biggest developments throughout the five-day celebration of all things maritime:

Top sales

Evidencing the Dubai International Boat Show as a platform to connect major boat builders with HNWI and UHNWI, major sales were made by Athaus Yachts, who sold their Lamborghini 63 built by Tecnomar Yachts, hull #19 to a UAE expat. Upon sharing this exciting news Beatrice Chiardi said: “It has been an exciting show with really strong negotiations nearly closed from day two onwards. We’ve welcomed younger visitors from different countries at our stand this year, with the potential to buy. This show is the place to be in terms of meeting people from the industry and it really is the best place in the world to be, to work together.”

SanLorenzo, which also sold three yachts at the exhibition, highlighted the show as a platform to reach new potential buyers and long-standing clients alike for impactful sales. “We are extremely happy this year, as we have welcomed more people than last. And we are happy that this is the first time we have three SanLorenzo boats represented at the show, as compared to last year, and all three of them were sold. Next time we hope to bring even more,” said a representative of SanLorenzo.

Abeer AlShaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft Group, commented: “Gulf Craft Group has sold multiple of its iconic vessels during the show, from its award-winning Majesty Yachts, renowned Nomad Yacht, and sleek Silvercraft and SilverCAT brands with many more deals in the pipeline. Furthermore, we proudly unveiled our latest advancements, staying attuned to international trends and demonstrating our commitment to evolving alongside the industry.”

MTM Group, which is participating at the show for the 18th time, sold over 10 jet skis, and have promised to return again next year upon seeing the incredible response that has been increasing annually. Bassem Wazafi, General Manager of MTM Group, said: “The sales we‘ve seen this year at the show have been a result of the incredible organisation of the show itself. It was the best I think, so far. We're going to continue next year as well and we're going to rebook.”

Most important trends

Varied visitors and buyers were welcomed by exhibitors with multiple yacht builders recognising the diversification in this year’s edition, seeing an increase in European and Arab prospective buyers.

Sustainability continued to be in focus for the Dubai International Boat Show with exhibitor Sunreef presenting two fully electric yachts – electric sail and electric power. Demonstrating its commitment to providing excellence with safety for the environment, the yachts follow an energy efficient concept with sustainable air energy saving air conditioning and elements of the yacht made from plant-based composites. Artur Poloczanski, Public Relations Director At Sunreef Yachts, said: “I'm most excited about announcing our Ras Al Khaimah shipyard at the Dubai International Boat Show. We started out over 20 years ago in Poland and now we're branching out into the UAE. This follows our news from last year when we announced the opening of our Dubai office.”

Azimut’s ‘green path’ already includes the first fuel cell tested on board, the first hybrid yacht and a fleet of Low Emission Yachts, as well as the alliance with Eni Live (Eni Sustainable Mobility) for the decarbonisation of yachting to supply HVOlution. Enrico Chiaussa – Azimut Chief Commercial Officer EMEA APAC, said, “The yachting industry is undergoing a revolution in terms of sustainability, a topic which is increasingly important to clients all over the world, and we have been leading the way in this direction for years. Sustainability is inherent in Azimut’s DNA: for more than two decades we have been investing towards this goal and developing the best available technologies to make a real difference.”

Landmark agreements

The decision to host Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour for its 31st edition was agreed on site with Trixie LohMirmand, EVP – Dubai World Trade Centre, and Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, confirming a long-term partnership that provides the global yachting community with further opportunities for growth.

Members-only boat club, The Captain’s Club, announced its plans to expand from Dubai into Kuwait, evidencing the development of the regional maritime sector and the impact the Dubai International Boat Show has on professionals in the maritime sector. Zaid Shouly said: “As CEO of The Captain's Club, I am thrilled to unveil our groundbreaking franchise partnership with Al Boom Marine, heralding the launch of our prestigious annual membership services in Kuwait. This exciting collaboration represents a monumental leap forward in our mission to extend our maritime excellence beyond the UAE's shores. Together with Al Boom Marine, we are empowering enthusiasts in Kuwait to embark on unforgettable boating adventures, delivering the same unrivalled standard of excellence and dedication to quality that defines The Captain's Club.

Marine Services One, a leading UAE provider of yacht repairs, refits, and marine equipment distribution for leisure yachting, announced the addition of three new partners to its portfolio during the annual event: Italvipla, Osmosea, and Tikal Marine Systems. The announcement expands the company’s capabilities to deliver for its clients and offer more comprehensive solutions, superior quality and value for money.

Ali Khreis, Promotion Manager at Al Fajer Marine, said: “Through this boat show we have been able to initiate talks and negotiations to have representatives and ambassadors for Al Fajer Marine in Australia, Maldives and the UK. If these negotiations get confirmed in the future, they would be the first of its kind for Al Fajer Marine - a result of this incredible boat show.”

The 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show will take place at Dubai Harbour in February 2025 – further details will be announced in due course.

