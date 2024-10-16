Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will be part of a Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism delegation at the event on 19-23 October

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Industrial City, the Middle East’s leading hub for the manufacturing and logistics sectors, will attend globally renowned food exhibition SIAL Paris 2024 as part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) delegation, on 19-23 October at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of 10 specialised business districts and vibrant communities, will highlight how its robust sector-specific infrastructure, strategic location, and thriving business community are contributing to a resilient and innovative manufacturing landscape that encourages global food security.

“Collaboration is critical to building a food-secure future for all, and a cohesive manufacturing ecosystem will underpin this journey,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.

“We are actively fostering an environment that drives innovation within the food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing sector and helps to strengthen global food supply chains. Aligned with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates, as well as National Food Security Strategy 2051, Dubai Industrial City is committed to strengthening the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as a global leader in industrial excellence and a key contributor to global food security.”

Dubai Industrial City’s participation in SIAL Paris 2024 signifies its instrumental role in defining the regional F&B manufacturing landscape by embedding resilience into homegrown supply chains. Further supporting food security across the F&B manufacturing life cycle is Dubai Industrial City’s strategic location close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key road networks. The district’s proximity enables seamless trade and logistics operations for F&B businesses, ensuring freshness and security during transport as well as offering a gateway to consumers in the MENASA region.

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,000 customers, including global industry leaders such as A.P. Moeller-Maersk, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates, in addition to 300 operational factories.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City provides intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions for manufacturers and businesses. Part of TECOM Group, it is a key stakeholder in the Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategies, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy.

The hub is home to a wide range of customers in sector-specific zones, including major local and multinational organisations such as Dubatt Battery Recycling, A P Moeller Maersk, IFFCO Group, Silver Line Gate Group, Unilever, Patchi, Al Khayyat Investments, Badia Farms, and Al Futtaim Logistics.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialcity.ae.