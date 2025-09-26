Exclusive event to unite regional technology leaders, government stakeholders, and Akamai experts to drive the next era of digital transformation in alignment with UAE Vision 2031.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects businesses online, today announced the inaugural edition of the Akamai World Tour Dubai. Elected as the flagship Middle East stop for the global event, the one-day gathering will be headlined by a keynote from His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and will take place on October 1, 2025, at TODA, The Theatre of Digital Art.

The event will convene top technology leaders, government stakeholders, and industry experts to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and cloud computing. The dynamic agenda will showcase bold ideas and practical strategies to help organizations build secure, sovereign and scalable AI applications, while accelerating innovation with security-first architectures.

"With AI contributing up to US $320 billion to the Middle East by 2030, organizations across the region are racing to drive digital transformation. But as AI capabilities grow, so do AI-powered threats," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO, Akamai. "The Akamai World Tour underscores how organizations can unlock AI-driven innovations while ensuring security, trust, and compliance, and we are thrilled to host our event in the thriving hub of Dubai."

A prestigious speaker lineup

Addressing the region’s most pressing digital transformation priorities, the Akamai World Tour will feature high-profile cybersecurity leaders and national decision-makers. Among many prestigious speakers are:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Cybersecurity Council, who will deliver an opening keynote on “Strengthening National Resilience in AI & Cybersecurity.”

Dr. Tom Leighton, Co-founder and CEO, Akamai, will talk about “Building Tomorrow: Secure Foundations to Accelerate Growth”

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer, DU, is expected to give a presentation on “Accelerating Innovation with Cloud & AI Sovereignty in the Digital World”.

"The United Arab Emirates plays a significant role in driving digital transformation in the Middle East. With the flagship regional stop in Dubai, Akamai reaffirms its commitment to empowering the Middle East with the secure, trusted infrastructure needed to unlock the full potential of AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, accelerating digital transformation in line with UAE Vision 2031”, added Dr. Tom Leighton.

From real-time threat protection and edge scalability to AI governance and data sovereignty, the agenda is designed to help IT leaders implement best practices for protecting AI applications and supporting compliance with local regulations. Attendees will also gain actionable insights from regional case studies and hear more about Akamai's Dubai-based scrubbing center, a critical hub designed to provide world-class protection against ever-growing cyber threats closer to where users and data reside.

The Akamai World Tour program will also feature exclusive networking opportunities, giving attendees the chance to connect directly with the regional leaders shaping the future of AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

