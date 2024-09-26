Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department concluded its participation in the 23rd edition of Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024. The event, held under the theme '[YOU]th Can,' at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 24 to 26, focused on empowering young Emiratis through innovation, creativity, and skill development. The event also supported the UAE's dynamic job market and reinforced the country’s Emiratisation objectives.

As the official Government sponsor of the event, DGHR focused on the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and aligned with the goals of the participating entities on the Dubai Government booth. The Council provided awareness workshops to students in grade nine and above as part of its strategic approach towards improving their skills and competencies, along with counselling sessions, career development courses, and vocational training programs.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said, "The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity for aspiring young Emiratis seeking employment opportunities to collaborate with both the public and private sectors. The event provided new knowledge opportunities to empower and support Emirati talents in honing their abilities and elevating their presence across critical sectors. This was made possible by the carefully curated agenda, projects, and initiatives presented by participating entities, all of which aimed to prepare them for future job prospects."

"This year's edition of the exhibition also stands out for its emphasis on the future needs of the job market. It underscored the significance of developing future skills that will be in demand, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI), which is rapidly gaining prominence in various areas and sectors. Therefore, it is crucial for students, graduates, and even working professionals looking for new opportunities to improve their digital skills, experiences, and competencies – especially in the context of AI and other emerging fields. This will in turn allow them to contribute more significantly to the UAE's future objectives," H.E. Al Falasi added.

On the last day, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, Dr. Lowai Belhoul, Director General, Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, H.E. Abdulla Jassem Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, and Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, visited the Platform.

Dubai Government Platform

The DGHR Department oversaw the participation of government entities from Dubai under the umbrella of the ‘Dubai Government Platform.’ About 21 entities and departments, covering 188 disciplines, including IT, strategy, marketing, legal affairs, and human resources, were overseen by the DGHR. The platform enabled government entities to showcase their innovative initiatives and programs. Additionally, they highlighted the potential opportunities for young Emiratis in various scientific and practical fields that are in high demand to fulfil the needs of the UAE's dynamic job market.

Ru’ya Careers event presents a wide spectrum of job opportunities every year, in addition to introducing several innovative programs and initiatives that support young individuals seeking employment opportunities. The platform helps them choose a professional path based on their skills and interests in academic, scientific, and practical disciplines. Moreover, it allows them to benefit from the widespread participation of more than 100 exhibitors from government agencies, private sector institutions, and companies across the UAE, paving the way for strategic networking opportunities.

