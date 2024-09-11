Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has once again underscored its pivotal role as a catalyst for the emirate’s economic sector performance and tourism growth, with strategic partners and stakeholders across the city recording one of the most successful editions of the festival to date. Thousands of incredible offers, exceptional experiences, citywide celebrations, and spectacular savings delivered significant contributions to Dubai’s economy, with the biggest, most exciting, and best-value edition of the summer programme spotlighting the full breadth of the city’s diverse propositions at exceptional value for everyone. Enduring collaborations with leading corporations helped to deliver on the DSS promise to make this season the best time to be in the emirate for everyone - be it friends or families, couples or solo travellers, residents or visitors, seeking pocket-friendly value or thrilling adventures.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the success of DSS 2024 highlights the vital role that strategic partnerships play in cementing the city’s appeal as a multifaceted destination, while spotlighting the emirate’s standing as one of the leading places to visit, live and work in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Citywide collaborations have been instrumental in delivering a truly memorable summer for all, reinforcing Dubai's reputation as a premier global destination for world-class shopping, enthralling family entertainment, electrifying events, gastronomic excellence, unparalleled hospitality, iconic attractions, as well as life-changing raffles and mega-prize competitions.

Commenting on the successful edition of DSS 2024, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “DSS 2024 has been a remarkable demonstration of our city’s unmatched standing as a leading summer destination, with unparalleled, diverse, and specially curated only-in-Dubai experiences successfully bringing exceptional value to a broad spectrum of residents and visitors alike. The collective efforts of Dubai’s strategic partners and stakeholders have been instrumental in helping us deliver on our DSS promise to make summer the best value time to be in the city, spotlighting our spectacular retail offerings, incredible attractions, unparalleled hospitality, globally acclaimed gastronomy, thrilling theme parks, high-octane outdoor adventures, and everything in between - for every preference and price-point. DSS remains a cornerstone of our seasonal tourism strategy, uniting the city in a vibrant summer celebration while enhancing Dubai’s global position as a year-round destination of choice for local and international visitors. The support from our valued partners has been integral to turning this vision into reality, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the upcoming editions of the festival.”

Retailers and destinations citywide remained committed to ensuring that this DSS 2024 was a festival to remember, consequently recording improved performance volumes in visitor numbers and retail revenues.

Highlighting the impact of DSS 2024, Hayssam Hajar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al Futtaim Real Estate, commented: “As with every year, Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 has been a wonderful collaboration for all of us at Dubai Festival City Mall. We have seen a significant increase in overall footfall compared to DSS 2023 across our malls. Notably, the final week of July saw an impressive 11 per cent surge in footfall for our in-mall tenants at Dubai Festival City Mall. This season was further highlighted by the exciting launch of several new brands, including Market Island—the largest food hall in the Middle East—along with Jijil, Letoile, Shivili, and Osterio Mario. Our Shop and Win raffle draw also had visitors winning daily instant prizes. Dubai Summer Surprises remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s retail calendar, driving innovation and ensuring the city’s status as a premier year-round tourist destination. Thanks to all our partners for their unwavering support and commitment to making this summer truly unforgettable for our visitors. We look forward to a fun-filled winter with several new experiences on offer.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, added: “Dubai Summer Surprises is a cornerstone of Dubai's retail calendar and at Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, we're proud to contribute to this exceptional event. We provided shoppers with incredible chances to win – whether that’s a luxury Jaguar or the opportunity of becoming a SHARE Millionaire, in addition to unparalleled offers such as instant cashback in SHARE points. Paired with our commitment to creating great moments, we also hosted family-friendly activations and live performances, further reaffirming our position as a leading retail destination. As Dubai's tourism industry continues to flourish, DSS is a testament to our city's year-round appeal.”

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, said: “This edition of DSS has been incredibly successful. The outstanding retail offers at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, combined with the captivating circus entertainment, Mercato's famous slide, and the weekly cash prizes for two winners, led to a 40 per cent increase in footfall and a 30 per cent rise in sales at both malls.”

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group noted: “The 2024 edition of DSS has truly surpassed our expectations. The innovative campaigns led by our retailers and the highly anticipated raffles have drawn significant participation, not only from residents but also from tourists, underscoring the strong appeal of gold and jewellery in Dubai’s diverse retail ecosystem. The energy and excitement generated throughout the festival have greatly benefited our retailers and further solidified Dubai's status as a global jewellery hub committed to delivering exceptional experiences.”

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 was supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.

To catch the highlights of this year’s edition, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

