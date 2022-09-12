Dubai-UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), under the aegis of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the conclusion of the 2022 edition of Dubai Summer Surprises.

During the ten-week stretch, customers took advantage of massive discounts and special offers across retail and lifestyle brands at 18 participating malls. The highlight was indeed the generous giveaways—including the AED 1 million in cash prizes won by residents. What’s more? 6 new Nissan X-TERRA made their way to 6 winners.

Attracting millions of visitors and residents, this year’s DSS went the extra mile by holding four unique campaigns including the most awaited Eid Al Adha draw, Back to School raffle, Shop & Drive in Style’ and for the first time over the Factory Price Sale Weekend. Each curated promotion served as a great opportunity for residents to not just enjoy the shopping frenzy but win big, while at it.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group “We are pleased to accomplish yet another successful season of Dubai Summer Surprises. Undeniably, the summer is an important time for us as an organization as we’re always trying to introduce new and exciting activations for our patrons. The response we have received this year has been phenomenal, and we are gearing up for an exciting 2023 armed with our learnings and experience from this year.”

For more information on DSMG’s participating malls and exciting offers, please visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

