Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The AIME & MRO Middle East exhibition, the region’s leading platform for the commercial aviation aftermarket industry in the Middle East, will take place on February 10-11, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Organized by Business France in partnership with KLM Engineering and Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), the French Pavilion will showcase innovations from around 20 French companies, including global industry leaders and specialized SMEs driving advancements in the aerospace aftermarket sector.

Key trends fueling UAE and the region Aviation aftermarket growth

The UAE's commercial aviation aftermarket is undergoing significant expansion, driven by increasing air traffic, aging fleets, and advancements in technology. In 2024, over 1 million air movements were recorded, marking a 10.3% year-on-year growth, which has heightened demand for aftermarket services.

The industry is embracing transformative trends, such as big data and digitalization, to optimize supply chains and improve operational efficiency. In line with the UAE’s green initiatives, including its target of converting 30% of public sector vehicles to electric by 2030, the aviation sector is exploring eco-friendly aftermarket solutions. Furthermore, the growing adoption of narrow-body aircraft, fueled by the rise of low-cost carriers, is reshaping the regional aviation landscape.

The Middle East MRO market is thriving, with its value reaching $9.56 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% through 2029. The UAE is a key driver of this growth, solidifying its position as a strategic MRO hub. Dubai International Airport’s role as a global long-haul hub is instrumental, with the local MRO market projected to hit $3.39 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 2.2%.

The French Expertise at the Forefront of MRO in the Middle East

France’s MRO sector is a global benchmark for excellence, with an impressive annual growth rate of 6.9% (CAGR). French companies are renowned for their innovation and expertise across the MRO value chain, encompassing engine maintenance, component repair, online servicing, and engineering solutions.

Global leaders such as Safran, Thales, AFI KLM E&M, Satys Aerospace, and Dassault Aviation are showcasing France’s capabilities, reinforcing its position as a key partner for the Middle East’s aviation needs.

Strategic French Emirati collaborations further underscore this synergy. Partnerships like Mubadala and Safran in maintenance and manufacturing, and ExecuJet MRO Services with Satys Aerospace, exemplify this dynamic relationship.

Tailored French Solutions for the Middle East

At the French Pavilion, Business France and its partner AFI KLM E&M are bringing together an excellent delegation whether global leaders or specialized SMEs that will present a diverse range of innovative solutions, from online maintenance platforms to advanced repair technologies and cabin refurbishments.

Pierre Teboul, Senior Vice President Commercial at AFI KLM E&M, highlights this collaboration: “For 3 years, our partnership with Business France at the French Pavilion has reflected a solid and lasting relationship built on trust. We are delighted to collaborate once again this year to highlight the excellence and innovation of French expertise in the aviation sector in the Middle East. Together, we have forged strategic ties to support the growth of this dynamic industry, with a shared ambition for modernization and sustainability. We are proud to contribute to showcasing French know-how in this key region.”

Participants include global leaders such as REVIMA, TARMAC AEROSAVE, SABENA TECHNICS, LATECOERE, and DAHER INDUSTRIAL SERVICES, alongside specialized SMEs like EXCENT, DOMUSA (civil and military onboard equipment), TECHMAN HEAD, and DONECLE, known for revolutionizing drone-based aircraft inspections.

Other key participants include GMI AERO, CEMG AEROSAUVETAGE, and AIRINT SERVICES, showcasing expertise in composite repair, rescue equipment, and process digitalization. Companies like TEI, ATELIERS BIGATA SAS, AEROFORM FRANCE, KRISTAL AERONAUTIQUE, IMAGINAIR SAS, and PRODEX bring precision-driven solutions to the forefront, reinforcing France’s leadership in the global aerospace industry.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of its Team France Export partner, Terracotta, whose complementary expertise ensures tailored support for French companies, Business France is committed to strengthening the French presence and spotlighting the latest innovations in the MRO sector at this year’s edition.

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

Launched in October 2017, La French Fab brings together, under one common banner, the industrial ecosystem across France. Indeed, La French Fab is the new name of the French industry. And it has the highest ambitions. The initiative is supported by the Alliance Industrie du Futur, Bpifrance, Business France, la Direction Générale des Entreprises at the Ministry for the Economy and Finance, France Industrie and the Régions de France.

La French Fab supports a more digitized and respectful industrial era, deeply committed to designing disruptive and innovative industrial processes, always seeking to preserve an equal balance between working conditions and well-being. Passionate about energy efficiency and limiting the impact on the environment, France is at the cutting-edge of the digital transition, leading the next eco-industrial revolution, the “solutions revolution”.

La French Fab also aims at sharing responsible good practices and industrial savoir-faire to connect talented people for more inclusive and competitive jobs in a protected environment. Renowned for its excellence, and with a strong avant-garde spirit, French manufacturing is at the forefront of the factory of the future.