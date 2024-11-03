Winners will now play alongside professional golfers at the event

Competition to take place on Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, UAE – Three lucky winners of the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete alongside a leading professional at the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am, which takes place on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ iconic Earth course on November 12.

The climax of the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge, an annual competition open to all amateur golfers who hold an Official Club Handicap recognized by the Emirates Golf Federation (maximum 28 for men / juniors and 36 for ladies), took place on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with competitors battling it out to earn a spot in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am.

Ultimately, it was Russell Wilson from Jumeirah Golf Estates, Suyeon Ko from Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Antonio Perez from Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, who emerged victorious from the male, female, and junior categories respectively. They have each secured a unique opportunity to tee it up alongside some of golf’s biggest stars in the days leading up to the 16th edition of the DP World Tour Championship.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “The DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge is all about turning dreams into reality, and the three winners can now look forward to an amazing, and richly deserved, moment when they take part in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am.

“As well as performing alongside some of the highest-ranked 50 professionals in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, the winners will also experience the feeling of playing on the Earth course, where some of the sport’s all-time greats have showcased their talents over the years.

“This initiative is crucial in terms of developing the game locally, and we are hugely thankful to the competing clubs, those players who took part and Emirates Golf Federation for making it happen.”

A total of eight golf clubs across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain held DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge qualifying tournaments, with the winning three males, females and juniors securing their places in the Grand Final.

The DP World Tour Championship features the 50 highest-ranked available players in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre all confirmed to be taking part.

Spectators can enhance their overall experience with Ticket+, priced AED 170 (Thursday & Friday), AED 390 on Saturday or AED 480 on Sunday, with the final day’s play almost sold out. Ticket+ includes guaranteed access to The Greatest Bar on Earth viewing platform, where guests can enjoy superb views of the 17th hole from the shaded front area. Additionally, Ticket+ holders can take advantage of priority access to F&B counters and the main entrance/ticket check, while also utilising the public car parking onsite, with complimentary shuttles to the main entrance.

