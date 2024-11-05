Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The second edition of Domain Days 2024 opened its doors to the public at the prestigious Marriott Resort Palm, Jumeirah in Dubai on Tuesday bringing together thrilling technology and innovation enthusiasts in the Middle East & African region. The second edition will feature the regions’ first ever domain name/digital asset auction at the event.

The two-day event is set to gather more than 40 local and international speakers along with over 250 professionals from 160 companies around the globe, creating a unique platform for networking with industry veterans and gaining valuable insights from their expertise.

Building on last year’s momentum, the second edition of Domain Days Dubai 2024 has not only grown in attendance but nearly doubled its sponsorship participation, bringing together key players and thought leaders from around the globe under one roof sharing insights from the world of Web3/blockchain, web hosting, cloud computing into the MEA region.

As the premier domain industry event in the MEA region, Domain Days has developed a platform for registrars, monetization and traffic experts, domain investors, web3/blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, industry enthusiasts, and SaaS providers to connect, collaborate, and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in the domain industry.

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at DET and CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, said: “Dubai Blockchain Center and AEserver mark success of Domain Days Dubai 2024, marking its second consecutive sold-out year. Dubai Blockchain Center, in collaboration with AEserver, proudly co-hosts Domain Days Dubai 2024, the premier domain industry event in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. This year’s success reflects Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for digital transformation and innovation, with Domain Days Dubai serving as a key platform for professionals to network, share insights, and explore collaborative opportunities across the digital landscape.

“The joint effort by Dubai Blockchain Center and AEserver underscores the MEA region’s expanding influence within the domain and web3 spaces, as the importance of domains in online business and digital presence becomes ever more crucial.”

“ Attendees will engage with industry leaders, participate in interactive workshops, and gain valuable insights into both traditional and web3 domain ecosystems. This continued collaboration strengthens Dubai’s position as a pivotal center for domain industry advancements, setting the stage for ongoing innovation and growth in the years to come.” Al Zarouni concluded.

This year’s conference will feature insights from industry leaders, including Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center and keynote speaker; Sandy Carter, CEO of Unstoppable Domains; Monte Cahn, President of RightOfTheDot; Selina Bieber, VP of International Markets at GoDaddy; Mark Ghoriafi, Founder of MrPremium.com and Broker at Sedo.com; Joe Alagna, CSO at it.com Domains; and Braden Pollock, a notable domain name investor and entrepreneur. Together, they will share the latest insights and trends shaping the industry.

Munir Badr, Founder, Domain Days said: “Since our humble beginnings last year, Domain Days Dubai has been dedicated to bridging the gap between the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region and global leaders in domains, web hosting, cloud, security, and Web3. “Domain Days Dubai is a unique two-day blend of business and leisure show set in a luxurious atmosphere where meaningful connections are made.”

“ Attendees can expect insightful, data-driven keynotes, panels, and fireside chats that offer valuable takeaways. This event is all about networking—meeting new people, exploring new markets, exchanging ideas, and breaking regional and cultural barriers." Badr concluded.

Joe Alagna, Chief Strategy Officer, it.com Domains Ltd. stated: “The domain industry inherently operates on a global scale, yet the vibrant markets of the Middle East and North Africa have been overlooked. Domain Days is changing that by bridging the gap between East and West in a manner unprecedented in our industry”.

“Last year's Domain Days event captured the attention of industry insiders and ignited a surge in participation from key players. This year, we are set to exceed expectations once again. it.com Domains proudly continues its support for this pioneering event, anticipating an even grander scale of success and collaboration. Already, significant deals are being struck, underscoring the immense potential of Domain Days not only for the domain industry but also for the broader region.” Alagna concluded.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.domaindays.com/