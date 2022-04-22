This week MContent introduced the world’s first supercar ownership NFT series selling the first three in minutes. The unprecedented launch event unveiled the NFT’s, which allow buyers to own and drive the highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series for a whole month every year when purchasing a bespoke digital and physical artwork by globally renowned NFT artist Idriss B.

The supercar NFT launch campaign also showcased digital tutorials from mega auto-influencers Super Car Blondie and Arab GT; and included the reveal of a game-changing NFT collection called “PROJECT BLACK”. Selling the almost impossible to get, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series shared ownership to 12 NFT buyers. With only a handful produced globally by the manufacturer, this AMG is a unique masterpiece of German engineering including over 700 horsepower and a handmade engine, the model has overwhelming demand in the car enthusiast’s industry. MContent tied up with world-known artist Idriss B whose high-profile clients include Akon, Lindsey Lohan and Snoop Dogg. Creating a total of 12 one-of-a-kind bespoke digital and physical artworks to be given to the NFT buyers each reflecting a month in a year and minted for each owner.

#ProjectBlack was hosted in the world’s first AMG Kaffeehaus, where the listing of the NFTs on Opensea.io (https://opensea.io/MContent) was announced in real-time and the first three NFTs already received their first bids during the live announcement ceremony, the initial base value of each NFT is set around 25 Ethereum or the equivalent to USD 80,000 and the Open Sea bidding lasts for a total of 12 days.

Umair Masoom, MContent Founder & CEO says; “The Web3 is designed to bring scalable and creative solutions to solve the supply, demand, affordability, and funding gaps that exist across different industries around the world. Our breakthrough NFT format called Project Black is a starting point for selling product experiences to more consumers than the available inventory. This will initiate a global trend of distributed luxury asset ownership for different brands and segments. MContent is the web3 and cryptocurrency brand that is now globally recognised for always innovating and launching new trends. Our innovation started with the world’s first blockchain-based content funding ecosystem after which we launched the world’s first decentralized #Watch2Earn content streaming platform followed by the world’s first Cineverse – our Cinema for the Metaverse and expanded this to several iconic locations. Now our historic implementation of Project Black NFT showcases how we can help different companies and brands in defining the future of their consumer experiences and value propositions in an increasingly digital world.”

NFT Artist Idriss B comments “I am super proud of being part of this first amazing first of its kind across NFT. Not only is the concept great but the car itself is a piece of art. The fact that it is ferocious, powerful and rare inspired me to sublimise it in the best way. When MContent came to me, I was totally into the concept and had thousands of ideas immediately, knowing the NFT element pushes boundaries and gives me endless possibilities creatively, I also wanted to represent the car and bring real value to the NFT holders.”

Partner for the event Anas Bhurtun CEO of Arts Dao, a leading global community of NFT Artists, collectors, and enthusiasts says: “Arts DAO is excited to be partnering with MContent for this one-of-a-kind event. Utility in the NFT space is fast becoming the most valuable pillar for any project, with “Project Black” utility at the forefront, allowing luxury car enthusiasts to get behind the wheel of an AMG car they might not have had the chance to drive otherwise. We’re grateful to be able to help merge both the NFT and luxury car world together, this is only the start of what NFT technology can bring about”

This unique NFT has many utilities, from owning, driving, and experiencing the car for a month every year to owning the unique 3D NFT model of the car and an actual physical miniature of the car with unique elements based on the number of the NFT. As well as shared ownership, after a few years MContent will resell the car and redistribute the value back to its NFT holders directly. MContent has also announced that a fixed amount out of the NFT sales proceeds will be donated to the Rashid Center for People of Determination as a part of its CSR framework.

For more information visit: https://nft.mcontent.net/

About MContent

Earlier in January 2022, the leading UAE conglomerate, Gargash Group, had announced a major investment in MContent, the world’s first tokenised content ecosystem that aims to revolutionise the global content landscape. Designed to convert content viewers into content owners, the first-of-its-kind platform enables crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using Cryptocurrency, NFTs. The platform has already funded 11 prominent film projects across 4 continents.

The native token of MContent is currently trading at a Market Cap of over $100 million on more than six centralised and decentralised exchanges & the platform plans to fund 100 global projects by the end of 2022.

www.mcontent.net

About Idriss B

Idriss B is a French-Tunisian artist and sculptor, best known for his eccentric style and polygonal animal-shaped structures. Born and raised in Paris, Idriss has shown an interest in art since childhood. Since 3 years he started his career as an artist.Each of his pieces is a limited edition, takes around five months to produce, and can be customized in colors and finishes—giving his high-profile clients and first-time buyers the opportunity to own unique stand-out pieces of art.

His collection of wildlife sculptures, dotted around the hotspots of Dubai, never fails to create a buzz, and consistently sell out thanks to his impressive collaborations and extreme marketing tactics— Mid-2020 Dubai residents sent social media into a spiral over a flying gorilla being helicoptered through one of its beachside communities! Some of his high-profile clients include Akon, Lindsey Lohan, Snoop Dogg, and more recently created a 12 feet (3.6 meters)-the high statue of viral phenomenon CZN Burak—which was Idriss B’s first ‘human’ statue.

After establishing himself in the Middle East and being granted a Golden Visa in the UAE as a top talent, Idriss B just took over Park Avenue, New York City, with a public exhibition of sculptures (some bigger than 20-feet) in February.

About Arts Dao

Arts DAO has spent the last year connecting the most influential collectors, investors, and artists in the NFT space to bring the brightest ideas, skills, and brains into our DAO.

We use our influence and network to accelerate NFT projects which we believe are diamonds in the rough that just need a little polishing. Arts DAO is considered the largest NFT community in the Middle East and hosts regular events with leading companies, brands, and NFT projects.

