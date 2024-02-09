DHL will handle local clearance, delivery, pick/pack, and reverse logistics, streamlining the process for exhibitors and ensuring a smooth experience at the ADNEC exhibition center

Abu Dhabi: DHL Global Forwarding (DHL), the global leader in freight forwarding and logistics, has been appointed as the official logistics partner for the upcoming International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC) taking place from February 12 to 14, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The strategic partnership with the UAE’s National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), the event’s organizer, will see DHL provide end-to-end logistics services to the INSRC-2024 exhibition, leveraging its extensive global network. In collaboration with vendors, carriers, and sub-contractors, DHL will ensure the seamless execution of logistics requirements for the event.

As part of this comprehensive logistics support, DHL will manage local clearance and delivery to the exhibition booth. The scope of their services includes facilitating communication with exhibitors regarding customs documentation requirements, clearing items at Abu Dhabi ports, and delivering them to the ADNEC exhibition center within the designated booth. Additionally, DHL will handle the pick/pack and reverse logistics of items received.

“We are honoured to be appointed as the official logistics partner for the International Search and Rescue Conference 2024,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa. “Our global expertise and extensive network will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and efficient logistics operation for this prestigious event.”

The INSRC is set to bring together specialized speakers and exhibitors from local, regional, and international levels to showcase capabilities, experiences, and lessons learned in search and rescue operations. Commenting on the partnership, Colonel Staff Pilot Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with DHL Global Forwarding as the official logistics partner for INSRC-2024. Their commitment to excellence aligns with our mission to create a platform for meaningful discussions and advancements in search and rescue operations.”

The event serves as a crucial platform to discuss and showcase global trends and innovations in search and rescue, including the implementation of new technologies, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the pursuit of a sustainable institutional framework for cooperation. INSRC also seeks to address challenges, promotes knowledge exchange, and aims to enhance the efficiency and awareness of search and rescue services in the UAE and beyond.

