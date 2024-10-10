UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) will host an interactive reading session on October 9, 2024, at Mirdif City Centre's Central Galleria, in an effort aimed at highlighting the importance of reading and storytelling in shaping young minds. The event is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Culture as part of its ongoing "Reading Box" initiative.

The session will be led by author Sabah Deebi, who will narrate the story of The Pencil Who Found Himself in Arabic to encourage creative thinking and self-discovery. The story delivers educational messages promoting tolerance, acceptance of differences, self-confidence, and rejection of bullying.

As part of its collaboration with Dubai Culture, the Foundation has also distributed copies of the story to libraries across Dubai in a bid to support local libraries and foster a culture of reading within the community.

HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasised that the reading session is part of the Foundation's vision to nurture a love of reading in children from an early age. She noted that reading is not just a tool for learning but a gateway to understanding the world, helping children develop both intellectually and socially.

Al Mansouri also expressed her pride in partnering with Dubai Culture, highlighting the importance of creating a culturally rich environment that nurtures innovation and critical thinking among the next generation.

Al Mansoori added that the Foundation will continue to organise educational workshops as part of the Reading Box initiative, not only to raise awareness about the importance of reading but also to provide meaningful, enjoyable content for children across Dubai. “We are committed to aligning our events and activities in line with national strategies to promote culture and knowledge in society, supporting the development of future generations through cultural activities that are central to the Foundation’s mission of empowering children.

The reading session includes various activities designed to encourage children to engage with the story's characters, creating a unique and immersive learning experience. The workshops and sessions have been significantly improved to become effective tools for developing reading and writing skills, as they enhance comprehension and spark creativity.

They also offer children the opportunity to express their thoughts and emotions in a fun and interactive setting, helping build critical thinking and imaginative abilities. Additionally, the sessions promote stronger communication skills and positive relationships between children and their parents, making reading an essential part of their daily routines.