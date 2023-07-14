Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has joined global celebrations of the World Youth Skills Day 2023, which is observed on the 15th of July every year. DEWA highlights its commitment to providing young people with the necessary skills and tools to be the next generation of sustainability leaders, and active partners in forecasting and shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for the current and future generations. DEWA noted that its support towards DEWA’s Youth Council contributed to strengthening the Council’s leadership among youth councils across the UAE.

From October 2019 until the end of May 2023, DEWA’s Youth Council launched several initiatives to strengthen cooperation with youth councils across the UAE, and launched more than ten communication platforms with DEWA’s youth employees. The Council organised over 70 events, nearly 20 awareness sessions, four educational trips and field visits. It also participated in seven international forums and conferences, and conducted six benchmarking visits with various government and private organisations. Moreover, several members of the Council participated in two national and international programmes. Several of its youth represented DEWA in international forums, including the International Photovoltaic Science and Engineering Conference in Nagoya, Japan, to showcase DEWA’s most notable contributions in the clean and sustainable energy sector. The Vice President of DEWA’s Youth Council was selected to be one of the members of the Dubai Youth Council. This highlights the role of DEWA’s Youth Council in achieving national plans.



DEWA is working to consolidate the position of the UAE, which is at the forefront of countries that give special attention to youth. This is especially important with the world’s attention directed on the UAE as it hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai Expo City, at the end of this year. The country has become a pioneer in placing youth at the heart of this global event for the first time in the history of the COPs. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and in line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050, DEWA focuses on supporting the participation of youth in global events; qualifying them to continue the journey of development, in addition to supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.



Youth resources at DEWA include 3,464 employees between 18 and 35 years old, comprising 30.9% of the total workforce. There are 2,149 young male and female Emirati employees, representing 19.2% of the total number of employees.



“The Youth Council enjoys the full support of DEWA’s top management to perform its role to the fullest, and to enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai in all fields. This also supports the leadership and excellence of DEWA, by continuing to engage young people in national programmes and initiatives to promote effective adoption of green economic solutions. This consolidates the foundations of sustainable development towards achieving Net-Zero,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.



