Cairo – The 8th edition of DevOpsDays Cairo 2025 was inaugurated today under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, at the Creativa Innovation Hub in Giza. Organized by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and its Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC), the conference is held this year under the theme "Paving the Way for the AI Age with DevOps."

In his keynote remarks, delivered on his behalf by Dr. Haitham Hamza, Acting Chairman of SECC, ITIDA CEO Ahmed El-Zaher described the conference as a strategic platform that reflects Egypt’s vision to strengthen the IT sector, nurture talent, and contribute to shaping — rather than merely adopting — global best practices.

El-Zaher highlighted the remarkable evolution of DevOpsDays Cairo since its launch in 2018 as the first conference of its kind in the Arab world. From a single-track event, the gathering has grown into a multi-track platform attracting top global and regional experts. Participation has soared from over 220 attendees and 9 speakers in 2023, to more than 600 attendees and 34 speakers in 2024. This year, the event welcomes 55 speakers, reinforcing its status as one of the most prominent technology gatherings in the region.

ITIDA CEO also underlined SECC’s pivotal role since its establishment in 2001 as the knowledge and technical arm of Egypt’s software industry. Through advanced training programs and consultancy services, SECC has introduced cutting-edge learning tracks in areas such as software testing, generative AI testing, and DevOps — equipping Egyptian engineers to remain competitive on the global stage.

“DevOps today is not just about tools or processes; it is a culture of speed, trust, and scalability that helps companies accelerate digital delivery, ensure quality, and compete internationally,” El-Zaher stressed. He pointed to SECC’s success last year in securing international accreditation from PeopleCert–DevOps Institute, enabling SECC experts to deliver globally recognized certifications from Egypt.

El-Zaher further emphasized that Egypt’s competitive edge lies in its talent pool, with more than 760,000 graduates annually — 30% of whom are in STEM fields.

This young workforce, he said, has fueled an 80% increase in offshoring exports to $4.3 billion in 2024, a 70% rise in direct export-related jobs to over 160,000, and a near-tripling of global outsourcing companies operating in Egypt from 64 to more than 180 in just three years.

The conference agenda features four main tracks combining DevOps with artificial intelligence, addressing critical topics such as AI-driven testing, software security, performance optimization, and accelerating development cycles through generative AI. The program also includes hands-on workshops showcasing advanced tools and practices for boosting company competitiveness.

Prominent international figures headlining the event include Andrew Clay Shafer, co-founder of DevOpsDays and founder of Ergonautic (USA); Rania Mohamed, Customer Solutions Architect at Google Cloud and DORA (Netherlands); and Hasan Yasar, Technical Director and Teaching Professor at the Software Engineering Institute (SEI), Carnegie Mellon University (USA), alongside senior executives from leading local and global IT firms.

This year’s conference is co-organized with ATOS, Cegedim, DXC Technology, Orange Innovation Egypt, Stakpak, Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (VOIS), Cairo University, Egypt University of Informatics, and the American University in Cairo, and sponsored by ARCHER, Deloitte, eFinance, Noventiq, Konecta, with the DevOps Institute serving as a strategic partner.

Part of a globally renowned series launched in Belgium in 2009, DevOpsDays conferences are now held in more than 60 cities worldwide. Since 2018, Cairo has been the flagship host in the Arab region, cementing Egypt’s position as both a leading outsourcing hub and a convening ground for global technology dialogue.