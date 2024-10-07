The event aimed to strengthen education collaboration between the UAE and Western Australia and included over 100 attendees, including university representatives, school counsellors, government scholarship providers, education experts and industry leaders. Discussions centered around unlocking global opportunities through partnerships in education, training, innovation and student exchange initiatives.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding between Curtin University and Abu Dhabi Ports, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two regions.

Destination Western Australia included keynote speeches from both Western Australian university campuses in Dubai – Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice Chancellor at Curtin University Dubai and Mr. Omid Honari, General Manager Navitas Dubai / Murdoch University Dubai. An esteemed group of panelists also discussed the topic ‘Exploring collaboration between Western Australia and the UAE in the International Education Sector, unlocking Global Opportunities: The Advantages of Studying at Western Australian Universities’.

The evening concluded with remarks from Her Excellency Bryony Hilless, Australian Consul-General Dubai and Austrade General Manager Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, who highlighted the world-class quality of Western Australian education and training.

“Collaboration between Western Australia and the UAE is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and education. Events like these provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and open new doors for future partnerships, ultimately benefiting students and industry players alike,” said Ms Nashid Chowdhury, Investment and Trade Commissioner for Western Australia in India-Gulf.

Western Australia’s commitment to fostering international education collaboration and building strong ties with the Gulf region remains a key focus in the years to come.

