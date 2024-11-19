Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deloitte Middle East held its Annual Partners Meeting at the Dubai Opera, hosted by Deloitte Middle East CEO, Mutasem Dajani, and attended by Deloitte partners from across the region. The meeting’s theme was “Frontiers” and focused on the ongoing transformation that the Middle East is currently experiencing, aided by regional visions with significant investments in technology, infrastructure, and a growing start-up ecosystem.



Mutasem Dajani, Deloitte Middle East CEO, said, "The theme of our meeting, Frontiers, is a reflection of the transformation we are seeing across our region. The growing importance of digital technologies, innovation and building a start-up ecosystem which supports entrepreneurship within the communities we operate is critical to this. We remain well positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting our clients, industries and communities as they cross their own frontiers into new territories."



The meeting was a platform for sharing insights from Deloitte leaders, professionals, and guest speakers, focusing on the market, technology and transformation, and our talent potential in the Middle East.



Demonstrating its commitment to growth and diversity, Deloitte Middle East welcomed over 50 partners in the past 12 months, with 24% being women. As a leading professional services organization, Deloitte Middle East is at the forefront of driving some of the region's ambitious giga-projects and supporting national economic visions across both public and private sectors.