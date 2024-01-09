Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, concluded its successful Determination Week in November 2023. The event highlighted the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for People of Determination across the emirate. In line with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024 and UAE Universal Design Code, DCT Abu Dhabi also introduced an Accessible Events Manual that encompasses multiple aspects of accessibility, including provisions for indoor and outdoor event venues, signage, seating, restroom facilities, and more.

The Manual aims to ensure that venues, event organisers, and hotels within the emirate adopt a standardised approach to accessibility, fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors. By enhancing accessibility, the initiative endeavours to not only elevate visitor satisfaction but also increase footfall numbers to the destinations managed by DCT Abu Dhabi. Starting November 2024, event organizers, venue operators and owners and hotels will be required to comply with all aspects of the manual.

Determination Week featured an array of social, recreational, and educational activities where People of Determination showcased their talents at Determination Got Talent at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi engaged in artistic sessions at Al Qattara Art Center and celebrated their skills and achievements. The Week also features a Determination Run at Louvre Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The event saw more than 300 People of Determination running 1.1 km starting from under the dome of the museum.

Engaging support organisations in both the public and private sectors, the Run was organised by employee volunteers from DCT Abu Dhabi, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

HE Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Higher Organization, said: “Zayed Higher Organization collaborates closely with a host of strategic partners and key authorities in the emirate, such as the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. Our aim is to empower people of determination by fostering a positive environment that supports their education, employment, and awareness needs. We strive to contribute to their social integration, enhance their presence, and amplify their positive contributions in various events and activities across the emirate.”

Al Kamali added: "More than 300 people from various categories of people of determination participated in the Run for Determination Challenge, which confirms our commitment to promoting inclusivity in society, and our efforts to integrate these groups and enhance their contribution as a major and important group within the social community."

HE Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "We are proud to have sponsored the Determination Run, where our participation reflected our unwavering commitment to promoting the positive impact of sports in our community. By supporting the Determination Run, we are not only championing inclusivity and determination but also aligning with our broader mission of fostering a healthier community through sports."

Aligned with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), including Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Reduced Inequality, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the Goals, Determination Week reflects a holistic approach to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for children and youth of all abilities.

Wrapping up the Awareness Week, a closing ceremony was hosted at the Cultural Foundation, to celebrate all contributors and emphasise the importance of ensuring inclusivity and delivering accessibility to People of Determination, with a focus on destinations managed by DCT Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

