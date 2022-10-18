The six-month programme to bring mentees together with mentors from reputable companies and institutions

Representatives from PWC, Edelman Middle East, Aramex, Dubai Land Department, Deloitte, American University in Dubai to provide trainings

Dubai: The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) has officially launched the 5th cycle of its Mentorship Programme, one of its trailblazing initiatives designed to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a preferred destination for talented entrepreneurs and an incubator of major economic projects.

The six-month cycle was launched during a briefing session recently held to bring mentees together with respected mentors representing the council’s partners, agencies, and institutions.

The list of companies taking part in the program and providing mentorship support includes representatives from PWC, Edelman Middle East, Aramex, Dubai Land Department, Deloitte, Accenture Middle East, Be Unique Group, Ince & Co, American University in Dubai.

Members of the programme’s steering committee include Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager of DBWC, Nazha Osseiran, managing partner of Chipmunk General Trading, Zina Janabi, PwC Middle East Inclusion & Diversity Director, and Nisrine El Lababidi, founder of the Harf Noon Design Studio.

The mentorship programme will offer the best hands-on and professional training to enhance participants’ experiences and competitiveness in the business environment. The impressive participation seen by the training is nothing but another testament to its expanding significance, particularly in terms of enhancing participants' professional skills and giving them the expertise, they need to succeed in their ventures.

Over the course of previous editions, the program has established itself as a cornerstone of the council's initiatives designed to empower working women to advance their careers.

Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai. It aims to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs taking their first steps in the world of business. The Council plays a vital role in enhancing the contribution of businesswomen to the country's economy and promoting economic development in all sectors of the business community.

