The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) recently hosted its summer internship program, welcoming students from the University of Bahrain's College of Science for an immersive two-month experience.

This initiative, designed to foster interest in the fields of pearls and gemstones among science students across the Kingdom’s universities, underscores DANAT’s commitment to social responsibility, youth empowerment, and skill development. The program aims to introduce Bahraini youth to the diverse professional opportunities available in the pearls and gemstones sector.

Throughout the program, DANAT provided a robust and comprehensive training experience. Students participated in a series of theoretical lectures on pearls and oysters, followed by hands-on practical training in the Institute’s research department.

Additionally, a two-week specialized course offered students the chance to familiarize themselves with the cutting-edge technologies utilized in DANAT’s state-of-the-art laboratory for pearl examination.

Reflecting on the program’s success, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, commented, "The program's consistent success year after year motivates us to improve and grow it further, drawing in more aspiring Bahraini youth to the world of pearls and gemstones. This effort aligns with the national objective to revitalize Bahrain's pearl industry and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global hub for cutting-edge pearl and gemstone services."

Mr. Ali Al-Atawi, Laboratory Director at DANAT, stated, “The students' enthusiasm and dedication throughout this program have been truly impressive. This initiative is part of a broader series of programs that DANAT is launching to inspire and encourage young people to explore the field of pearls and gemstones. The aim is to integrate them into the Institute's ongoing activities, which include various programs, courses, and workshops. The program is designed to engage students in the research and analysis of data, and to develop their skills in writing scientific reports related to pearls and gemstones.”

Prof. Mohammed El-Hilo, the Dean of the College of Science at the University of Bahrain, commended DANAT for its groundbreaking programs and ongoing partnership with the university. Furthermore, Prof. El-Hilo expressed gratitude to the Institute for organizing this distinguished training program and for its broader efforts to provide Bahraini students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the pearls and gemstones industry.

-Ends-

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

Zainab Ashoor

Officer - Marketing and Communications

W: www.DANAT.bh | E: zainab.ashoor@DANAT.bh