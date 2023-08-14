Manama Bahrain - CTM360, a renowned global leader in Digital Risk Protection, proudly announces its participation as an exhibitor at IndoSec 2023, Indonesia’s premier Cyber Security event. The event, set to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia on 29-30th August, provides CTM360 with an opportunity to showcase its consolidated security technologies to the ASEAN market.

At the event, CTM360 will demonstrate its comprehensive technology platform, designed to empower companies to monitor, manage and strengthen their external security posture, as well as leveraging CTM360’s unparalleled takedown capabilities to threats across the surface, deep and dark web. This consolidated approach to Digital Risk Protection has garnered the company several accolades from prestigious global technology research companies.

Through its experience and maturity, CTM360 has built its own automated takedown system that positions the company to provide unlimited takedowns for customers, making CTM360 a unique takedown provider globally, operating at scale.

“Indonesia’s growing market appetite for cybersecurity solutions is fueled by the country’s rapid move towards digitalization.” said Mirza Asrar, CEO & Founder of CTM360. ”This aligns perfectly with CTM360’s mandate and ability to secure and protect organizations with a digital presence.”

Team CTM360 extends a warm invitation to all attendees, industry professionals, and channel partners to explore opportunities together. Visit CTM360 at Booth #B8.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a consolidated external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

