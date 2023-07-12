CTM360, a leading cybersecurity company based in Bahrain, showcased its technology platform at the Infosecurity Europe 2023 conference, where the company made its debut in the United Kingdom. The event served as a launchpad for CTM360 to demonstrate its unique consolidated technology for External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and Takedowns, all through one centralized platform.

During the Infosecurity Europe annual event, held on 20-22 June 2023 at ExCel London, CTM360 conducted live demonstrations of the external security posture for conference attendees. CTM360’s capability as the world’s largest takedown company, offering unlimited and fully managed takedowns to its clients, was one of the most well-received features during the conference. This validation of the company's approach and technology further solidified its position as the world’s largest takedown company.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and positive feedback we received at Infosecurity Europe," said Mirza Asrar, CEO at CTM360. "We are committed to making a difference in the global cybersecurity industry. Our participation at this prestigious event not only showcased our consolidated cybersecurity platform but also proved that we, as an Arab technology company based in Bahrain, possess the technological edge and capability to deliver at a global scale. Our goal is to provide a top-notch experience to customers around the world, ensuring their resilience against risks and threats in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

CTM360's platform demonstration at the conference was centered on its EASM, DRP, and Takedown capabilities, with the company citing the consolidation of these technologies as its main competitive advantage. The technology was a resounding success, with attendees showing great interest in its technological impact on the industry. The company's successful appearance at the conference is a testament to its innovative commitment and excellence in the cybersecurity industry.

As a leading technology platform recognized recently as a Global Leader in the Digital Risk Protection Industry by Frost & Sullivan, CTM360 has shown continuous innovation in developing its technologies, consisting of three main products, HackerView (External Attack Surface Management), CyberBlindspot (Digital Risk Protection, including Takedowns), and ThreatCover (Cyber Threat Intelligence).

For more information about CTM360 and its innovative cybersecurity technology, please visit www.ctm360.com.