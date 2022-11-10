Sharm El Sheikh: - Brazil is positioned as the world's new supply chain, strengthened by small businesses, which provide an increasingly clean, safe, and diversified energy matrix. During COP 27, small Brazilian businesses present their solutions against the effects of global warming through 40 panels, with debates on decarbonization in production chains, entrepreneurial compensatory measures, responsible industry, energy intelligence, social impact with energy - besides alternatives with ESG, performance enhancing technologies, female presence in this market and social technologies for the reduction of energy consumption.

Carlos Melles, President of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service), explains that the international market already recognizes the great energy power of Brazil and now has the opportunity to learn about the solutions developed by small businesses, which are the drivers of this energy matrix of sources and technologies coexistence. "The Brazilian product has one of the smallest carbon footprints, attracting investments in operations in our territory. We will break borders and show, for example, a resilient agribusiness with small competitive businesses from the energy vision as a factor for economic development," said Melles, citing the involvement of the Brazilian productive sector with environmental issues.

Sebrae's schedule includes 21 in-person panels at COP 27, specifically on the Sebrae Entrepreneurial Stage, inside the Brazil Pavilion, and 19 panels with remote transmission from various points in Brazil. The topics covered will be strategies and sources of financing for clean energy in Brazil; Research, Development & Innovation; youth engagement in energy; decarbonization in production chains in industries. Among the highlighted topic, there are also: the female presence in the energy market and social technologies of water use to reduce consumption, in addition to territorial solutions for cities with renewable energies and responsibility with the territory.

Juliana Ferreira Borges, Coordinator of the Energy Center at Sebrae's Competitiveness Unit, highlights that in Brazil the innovation ecosystem has a strong connection with the energy vertical, which is greatly encouraged by small businesses. “Our proposal is to expand the dialogue and attract investments, since the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions involves, to a large extent, energy issues. We will present innovative solutions with Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) and open innovation developed by micro and small businesses. The segment is what supplies the big players and consolidates Brazil through the complex solutions developed to integrate energy sources”, explains Juliana.

Sebrae boosts Brazilian startups

Energia das Coisas, a startup specialized in measuring energy consumption linked to CO2 emissions, aiming to reduce costs and increase competitiveness - is one of the companies which is at COP 27 by a Sebrae invitation. “The fact that climate techs are at this Conference denotes the role of new technologies as facilitators of cultural transformations in favor of resource conservation around the world”, comments Rodrigo Lagreca, Founder and CEO of the startup His expectation is to take part in the discussions on the formation of a pro-environmental culture and establish international cooperation: “Our solution is a global demand, so anywhere in the world can use it. It will be very enriching to understand the needs of different cultures and countries.”

Rafael Zanardo is in charge of Grupo Eneergia, an energy intelligence platform that has worked in partnership with Sebrae to bring solutions to small businesses through the cost, consumption and generation verticals. The CEO came to Egypt to participate in a panel on energy intelligence - how to decouple economic growth from gas emissions. “We want to understand where the world is heading, especially regarding carbon credits. This is a business agenda of different sizes, and we want to bring it to the reality of small business”, says Zanardo. The international experience, according to him, enhances the tools created by the Eneergia Group, which can be applied even to large business with complex energy consumption.

Sebrae at COP 27

The business mission of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) at the largest global event in the area of climate and environment, aims to promote Brazilian small businesses, offering a showcase for their products and services - which meet the global demand of the energy crisis – in addition to the opportunity to network with the biggest players in the world's energy ecosystem. The initiative is promoted by the Ministry of the Environment in partnership with Sebrae and supported by the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture (CNA) and Apex Brasil.

