Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cognita Middle East brought together 90 senior leaders from across its regional network of schools, for its annual Senior Leadership Conference, held at the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai.

Themed “Thriving Schools – Being Agile and Leading Through Change, Setting Up Schools for Success”, the conference served as a platform for principals, senior leaders, and education experts to collaborate, exchange insights, and align on strategic priorities for the year ahead. The focus was on building resilient, future-ready schools capable of adapting to an ever-changing educational landscape while preserving their distinctive cultures.

The programme featured a range of talks and sessions covering leadership in a VUCA world, intelligent accountability, and maximising the impact of digital learning and AI, among many more insightful and engaging topics. These insights were delivered by senior leaders across the Cognita Middle East network, providing practical strategies for school improvement and effective communication. Global Director of Education, Dr. Simon Camby, delivered significant insights in his keynote, addressing the essential role of trust and AI as key considerations for progress in all schools in the modern era.

Speaking at the event, David Baldwin, CEO, Cognita Middle East, said: “In a world where change is constant, our leaders must be agile, innovative, and connected. This conference equips them with the tools and vision to lead with confidence, preserve what makes each school unique, and prepare our pupils for the opportunities of the future.”

The conference highlighted Cognita Middle East’s ongoing commitment to investing in leadership development, encouraging collaboration across its schools, and driving educational excellence in the region.

Cognita Middle East’s portfolio includes some of the region’s most respected institutions, such as the Repton Family of Schools, Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School, Al Ain English Speaking School, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait.

For more information please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / Nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait. www.cognita.com