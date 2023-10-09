Hundreds of UAE students lined up for enrollment in 30 international universities and colleges participating at the Study Abroad Education Fair, organised by Dubai-based Charms Education Services that concluded successfully recently

Dubai, UAE: Charms Education Services, a Dubai-based education consultation service provider, concluded its two-day Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023 in Dubai that saw nearly a thousand UAE-based students and their parents registered their interest for enrollment, scholarship and career guidance from experts and officials of 30 international universities and colleges from Canada, UK, USA and European countries including Germany.

Students and parents who attended the fair were very happy as they met university delegates. Many of them have registered and took admission in January 2024 intake, which has saved student's one year. Some of these world-renowned universities are University of Waterloo, University of Winnipeg, University of New Brunswick, University of Toronto, Simon Fraser University, University of Europe for Applied Sciences, Trent University, Heriot Watt University & many more. They also offered exclusive meetings and workshops with students.

Education specialists and admission officers from as many as 30 universities and colleges from Canada, USA, UK, European countries including Germany met students and parents at the two-day Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023 that took place from September 30 to October 1, 2023, at Raddison Blu, Business Bay, Dubai.

Through the in-person format interaction, prospective students got an opportunity to explore both undergraduate and postgraduate courses as they weigh their career options at the second edition of Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023, following its successful event held last year.

“Admission advisors and education counsellors from all the 30 universities and colleges spent most of their time with parents and students explaining admission process, career options, on-campus work, employment opportunities as well as seeking permanent residency,” Mr. Manish Paitka, CEO of Charms Education Services, said.

“This is our second education fair and with this, team members of Charms Education Services have demonstrated their professionalism in registration, meeting and greeting the students and parents, liaising with the university officials and students. All the participants from different universities expressed their deep satisfaction with our services.”

Student counsellors and recruiters at Charms Education Services will now follow up with the students in the application process, to be followed by acceptance, visa assistance, so that they could prepare for their studies in the Fall Semester of 2024.

Charms Education Services is one of the largest student advisory firms that handles thousands of international students’ applications for higher studies, every year. The UAE’s leading higher education event will provide an opportunity for senior school students to engage with universities and other education providers and get all their questions answered about different academic options from specialists.

The two-day event saw live Q&A sessions, seminars and workshops acclimatising students and parents with different universities who are at a critical stage of the decision-making process - choosing what to study. The career counsellors also guided on local and international sponsorships and financial aid opportunities. Charms Education Services has established processes to make studying abroad a smooth and organised experience for aspiring students. It ensures that students are completely satisfied with overseas education consultancy services.

Mr. Rahul Paitka, Managing Director of Charms Education Services, said, “The second edition of the Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023 was a resounding success and we are happy to see that a good number of quality students actually filling up admission forms physically at the exhibition.

“As our Dubai operation grows, we strengthen our commitment to the education sector of the UAE as well as strengthen our relationship with the local schools and student community. The continued success of our events will motivate us to organise bigger education fairs for the local student communities.”

Charms Education is determined to provide the best and assist all students to have a better higher education. Students who couldn't attend the fair can still book appointment for the upcoming special admission week arranged by Charms Education from 9-14 October, 2023.

Many of the universities who attended the fair, are visiting Charms Educations’ office this week to meet the students who got enrolled for the coming semester. This could be an opportunity for those students who haven’t submitted their application yet and are in the process for January 2024 intake.

To book appointments, students and parents are requested to contact Charms Education by calling +971-4422 8214 or can Whatsapp at +971-58 562 1950.

About Charms Education

Charms is a well - known entity in the field of sending students abroad for higher education. Over years, its application processing success rate has been one of the highest. Those who have availed themselves of its services become its unsolicited promoters as they voluntarily, emphatically and enthusiastically recommend Charms and only Charms to those who like them pursue dreams of academic achievement in foreign universities.

The company’s success rests on its highly personalised approach towards its clients. it takes up their problems as if they are the members of its family and provide them with expert, efficient help that increasingly sorts out all their problems.

With Charms Education Services as consulting partner, a student can be at ease. From the day one walks into its office, to the day one land in the country of his/her future home, Charms stays with him to assist and guide at every step. Its programs are specifically designed to ensure an early, affordable and smooth transit

into the country of the student’s future study. Its commitment to success is exemplified by its sustained growth.

