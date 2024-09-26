Allows real time, instant projections and 3D designs of plants using ceramic flat membranes

Dubai – CERAFILTEC is revealing CERApro, the first advanced ceramic membrane projection tool, at WETEX 2024, Hall 7 – Booth #15. This innovative software enables engineers, plant owners, and designers to calculate, visualize in 3D, plan, and simulate the design and operation of plants using CERAFILTEC’s ceramic flat membranes. The tool sets a new benchmark for ceramic membrane projections, while providing the high-quality experience users expect from leading reverse osmosis and polymeric membrane tools.

CERAFILTEC will showcase CERApro on October 1 at 2:00 pm during a product preview led by Patrick Buchta, Director Technical Service & Development. “We encourage guests to bring their project or plant information for a personalized demonstration where we will create design projections in real-time,” said Buchta. The tool will be rolled out externally over the coming months to expand its reach.

“This is a significant development that enables consultants, engineers, and system integrators to understand, design, and adopt ceramic membranes for their projects with greater ease,” said Founder and CTO, Kay Gunther Gabriel.

CERApro provides instant projections for plant designs of various applications, making it ideal for anyone planning a water or wastewater treatment project or evaluating ceramic flat membranes for their plant. “CERApro will accelerate the mainstream adoption of ceramic membranes, much like projection tools did for polymeric ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis membranes,” Gabriel added.

CERAFILTEC’s presence at WETEX is especially meaningful, as the Middle East was the first region to adopt ceramic membranes for large-scale drinking water projects between 2009 and 2011. CERAFILTEC’s installations have grown to 539 MLD of capacity in the MENA region alone, covering applications such as groundwater, seawater pretreatment, tertiary treatment, and MBR.

Organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), WETEX is the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy event. It takes place on October 1-3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in support of Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future.

