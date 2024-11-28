With healthcare spending in the Middle East projected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2025, the symposium highlights regional solutions for tackling chronic diseases.

United Arab Emirates - On December 11, 2024, at the Palace Downtown, Dubai, CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, will host a groundbreaking symposium titled "The Microbiome and Genomics Revolution: Personalising Medicine for Health and Longevity." This event seeks to advance personalized and preventive healthcare by gathering leading experts to discuss the application of microbiome science and genomics in personalized medicine. This exploration focuses on how current research and innovative techniques can be applied to develop more tailored medical treatments. The symposium will serve as a collaborative platform to discuss the intersection of microbiome science, genomics, and artificial intelligence in tackling global health challenges. The program will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions that delve into critical themes such as chronic disease management, longevity, immune health, and the ethical considerations of equitable access to emerging healthcare technologies.

The global genomics market is set to grow more than fourfold from USD 39.5 billion in 2024 to USD 157.5 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Similarly, the human microbiome market is anticipated to grow from USD 814 million in 2024 to over USD 4.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 31.5%. These figures underscore the transformative potential of genomic and microbiome sciences in revolutionizing personalized medicine.

Speakers in the symposium

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, highlighted the importance of this growth: “As we stand at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, the convergence of microbiome science and genomics offers transformative possibilities to personalize treatments and improve health outcomes. This symposium reflects Crescent Enterprises’ dedication to fostering collaboration and translating scientific advancements into practical solutions that benefit communities worldwide”.

CE-Ventures has long demonstrated its commitment to advancing healthcare innovation through strategic investments. Companies such as Freya Biosciences, which focuses on microbial immunotherapies for reproductive health, and Exeliom Biosciences, a leader in leveraging microbiome science for chronic disease interventions, exemplify this dedication. These investments underscore CE-Ventures’ vision of bridging the gap between groundbreaking research and real-world healthcare applications.

The symposium features an esteemed lineup of global experts, including Prof. Nicholas Arpaia, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Columbia University; Dr. Caleb Bell, Founding President and Executive Director of the Corundum Convergence Institute; Dr. Aashish Jha, Assistant Professor of Biology at New York University Abu Dhabi; Dr. James Kinross, Senior Lecturer in Colorectal Surgery at Imperial College London; Enej Kuscer, Co-founder and CEO of NU; Nik Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of BioCortex; Dr. Richard Siow, Director of Ageing Research at King’s College London; and Dr. Rob Knight, Professor of Pediatrics and Computer Science & Engineering at the University of California, San Diego. Their collective expertise underscores the event’s focus on pioneering advancements in microbiome and genomics research.

“This symposium represents an important milestone in advancing healthcare innovation and addressing the challenges of modern medicine. By bringing together leading experts and stakeholders, we are fostering collaboration and promoting scientific breakthroughs that will enhance health outcomes, improve quality of life, and support sustainable healthcare systems,” added Tushar.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability 2024, the symposium highlights the nation’s commitment to sustainable development across all sectors, including healthcare. Hosting this event in Dubai reinforces the UAE’s vision to create long-term, equitable healthcare solutions and foster global collaboration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

With the global microbiome market expected to grow and healthcare spending in the Middle East projected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2025, this symposium represents a pivotal moment in advancing personalized healthcare solutions. By convening industry pioneers, investors, and researchers, the event aims to tackle critical healthcare challenges, such as chronic disease management and longevity, and shape a future where cutting-edge innovation transforms global health outcomes.

Registration for the symposium is now open.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a leading multinational company, growing diversified global businesses that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with business operations in 15 countries, it operates under four enterprise platforms: • CE-Operates, an operating business platform, focusing on smart infrastructure as the main driver of economic development and growth. • CE-Invests, a strategic investment platform investing in late-stage businesses and private equity funds. • CE-Ventures, a corporate venture capital platform targeting early-stage technology-enabled high-growth businesses and venture capital funds globally. • CE-Creates, an internal business incubator, building start-ups that are socially and environmentally conscious.

Crescent Enterprises operates with a value system and culture that embraces corporate governance, inclusive growth, and responsible business practices.

http://www.crescententerprises.com

Follow Crescent Enterprises on LinkedIn

Follow Crescent Enterprises on Twitter