Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), today inaugurated the Sixth Annual Meeting of the International Trade and Macroeconomic programme of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA), hosted in collaboration with the Emirates Institute of Finance and the New York University Abu Dhabi.

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East on 20 and 21 November 2023, CBUAE’s hosting of the meeting is in keeping with its commitment to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best international practices in support of the continuous improvement of the UAE’s banking, financial and insurance sectors as well as the study of the global financial system.

The meeting brought together central bank experts from across the world as well as chief economists of leading international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Central Bank. This is in addition to a number of researchers from various academic institutions including the Emirates Institute of Finance, New York University Abu Dhabi, the University of California, the University of Texas, and the University of Rochester, as well as the London School of Economics and London Business School.

A number of key issues relating to the global economy were raised and discussed during the meeting, including the state of economic policymaking in light of current challenges and risks, as well as topics concerning the macroeconomic environment, investment and international trade, and the monetary policies necessary to ensure a more stable and agile global financial system. Also discussed were a series of research papers on important subjects including the impact of tariffs on globalisation and developments in world GDP.

During his keynote speech, His Excellency Ebrahim Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor of Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at CBUAE, said: “CEBRA has played an important role in enhancing scientific cooperation between central banks and academic institutions by providing valuable insights developed from informed analysis and collective experience, contributing to their pursuit of excellence and ability to foresee future trends. The research presented at the conference will support the CBUAE and other central banks in adjusting our analytical frameworks to new developments and enable a more informed decision-making process.”

In her welcome address, Noora Alblooshi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said: “We strive to achieve a robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the financial sector globally and locally through platforms that facilitate an exchange of ideas and research, specifically in the areas of monetary policy, financial stability and sustainability. The application of these insights allows for academic institutions operating in the financial and banking sectors to refine and bolster their strategic direction.”

