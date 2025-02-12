Jeddah: The second Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme 2025 took place in Jeddah, bringing together key industry experts—including governmental bodies, leading local and global banks, and senior industry representatives and academia—to explore innovative strategies, seamless integration, and the transformative impact of Islamic asset and wealth management.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Forum 2025 revolved around the crucial theme of Advancing Islamic Asset and Wealth Management: Innovation, Integration, and Impact. Featuring two insightful panel sessions, the forum delved into the evolving landscape of the Islamic wealth management industry, addressing key challenges, emerging opportunities, and the sector’s untapped potential for sustainable growth and impact.

Despite its vast potential, the Islamic wealth management sector has yet to secure a substantial share of the global financial services market. Islamic funds face significant disadvantages due to a lack of regulatory frameworks, standardisation, and public awareness. While the global ESG and sustainability agenda has accelerated interest in Islamic funds, technological integration—particularly the adoption of AI—remains limited. Although Islamic finance is practised in over 50 countries, the majority of Islamic assets are concentrated in a few nations, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia.

The summit was formally opened by Mr Khuram Shehzad, Global Head of Business Development and Strategy, Cambridge IFA. The first panel on Islamic Wealth Management Industry; Challenges, Opportunities and True Potential was moderated by Dr Dawood Ashraf, Senior Research Economist, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The panellists included Mr Rokibul Islam, Founder Director & CEO; Meezan Wealth Management, Mr Abdullah Akbar, Partner, KPMG Saudi Arabia; and Mr Faisal Tahir Khan, Financial Consultant, Founder and CEO of FT Konsepts.

The second panel on Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Islamic Asset Management was moderated by Ms Suhaida Mahpot, Chief Executive Officer, Amanie Advisors Malaysia. The panellists included Mr Agustin Manresa de Lorenzo, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Azimut Group; Mr. Mohamed El Sherbiny, Managing Director for Asset Management - Fixed Income, NI Capital; and Mr Lim Say Cheong, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Venture Capital Investment Company.

The event also saw the launch of the 4th edition of the Islamic Wealth Management Report (IWMR). IWMR 2025 estimates the total wealth held by Muslims, distinguishes it from Islamic wealth, and assesses Islamic AUM. It also explores how Islamic wealth management must evolve to drive broader prosperity. The report covers innovations in financial instruments, the wasatiyah framework, regulatory and digital transformations, sustainable development contributions, key challenges, and future prospects.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards 2025 honoured outstanding fund managers, asset management firms, takaful providers, and sukuk funds for their innovation, excellence, and dedication to sustainability and ethical finance. NI Capital won the prestigious Cambridge Excellence Award for Islamic Asset Management in Egypt 2025 and the Most Promising Islamic Money Market Fund in Egypt 2025 for Makaseb GIG Islamic Fund - Takaful Hayah. ABL Asset Management Company clinched the prestigious Cambridge Excellence Award for Islamic Asset Management in Pakistan 2025. Franklin Templeton claimed victory as the Best Islamic Fund Manager in the UAE 2025 and the Cambridge Excellence Award for Sukuk Fund Management 2025. The award for the Best Islamic Institution for Humanitarian and Relief Causes in Malaysia 2025 is presented to Lembaga Zakat Selangor. Meezan Wealth Management earned the esteemed title of Best Emerging Islamic Wealth Management Solutions Provider in Australia 2025. Amanie Advisors claims the prestigious title of Best Shari'a Advisory Firm for Islamic Asset Management in the UAE 2025 and Best Shari'a Advisory Firm for Islamic Asset Management in Malaysia 2025.

Saudi Venture Capital Investment Company clinched the prestigious title of Best Advisory Firm for Islamic Wealth Management Solutions in Saudi Arabia 2025. Takaful Malaysia was honoured with the title of the Best Takaful Company in Malaysia for Managing Investment Portfolio 2025. BIBD earns the esteemed title of Best Bank for Islamic Wealth Management Solutions in Brunei Darussalam 2025. Saturna Global Sustainable Fund won the award for the Best Sustainability Oriented Islamic Global Equity Fund in Malaysia 2025. Alfalah Asset Management wins the prestigious title of Best Islamic Wealth Manager in Pakistan 2025 and the Best Islamic Money Market Fund in Pakistan 2025 for Alfalah Islamic Money Market Fund. JS Investments claimed the coveted title of the Best Emerging Islamic Fund Manager in Pakistan 2025. Oasis Crescent Wealth (UK) earns recognition as the Cambridge Islamic Wealth Manager of the Choice Award 2025. Oasis Crescent Capital was honoured with the title of Best Islamic Fund Manager in South Africa 2025. Azimut Islamic Global Sukuk took home the title of Best Islamic Sukuk Fund in the World 2025. Saturna Capital won the esteemed Cambridge Islamic Fund Manager of the Year 2025. PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk was titled the Best Bank for Islamic Wealth Management Solutions in Indonesia 2025.

SEDCO Capital won three awards this year; Best Islamic Fund Manager in Luxembourg 2025, Cambridge Excellence Award for Islamic Asset Management (Asia Pacific Focus) 2025, and Best Islamic Equity Fund in Luxembourg 2025. Other winners included Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, AmAl-Amin Fund, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd, HSBC Islamic Global Equity Index Fund, Al Rayan Investment LLC, Lotus Capital Limited, Faysal Funds and AmIslamic Funds Management.

