The American Business Council - AmCham Kuwait, in collaboration with the British Business Forum, Canadians in Kuwait, French Business Council, German Business Council, Lebanese Business Council, and Portuguese Business Council, proudly hosted the 2024 Inter-Council Summer Dinner.

The Inter-Council Summer Dinner has become a highlight for many, and this year was no exception. Held at Grand Hyatt’s Arena VIP Lounge, the evening was filled with lively conversations, delicious food, and plenty of opportunities to meet new faces and reconnect with old friends. Attended by members and friends from each council, this gathering wasn’t just about business; it was about bringing people together, fostering genuine connections, and celebrating our shared commitment to a thriving business community.

Building on the Inter-Council's commitment to fostering connections among business leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, the Inter-Council Summer Dinner provided a vital platform for transforming Kuwait's business environment. Guests were welcomed into an environment that encouraged open dialogue and collaboration, where they could share expertise, discuss market trends, and explore opportunities for innovation and B2B partnerships. This gathering facilitated meaningful conversations about the future of business in Kuwait, emphasizing the power of cooperation to unlock new opportunities.

The 2024 Inter-Council Summer Dinner stands as a testament to the dedication of all involved councils, whose joint efforts contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of Kuwait’s business environment.

The event wrapped up with an exciting raffle draw, showcasing generous prizes donated by our valued partners. Among the highlights were a top-of-the-line coffee machine from Union Trading Co. (UTC), a 50 KD voucher from Best Al Yousifi, a luxurious one-way trip with chauffeur service from UBS, and a one-night stay for two, including breakfast at Stambul, courtesy of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Additional prizes included two 25 KD vouchers from Mezzan Pharmacy, two 100ml perfumes from Raquel Fragrances, and a dinner for two at Olio, along with a 60-minute treatment at Talise Spa, provided by Jumeirah Beach Hotel & Spa. These fantastic prizes added an exciting finish to an already memorable event, leaving attendees eagerly looking forward to next year’s gathering.

The Inter-Council Summer Dinner continues to be a cornerstone event, fostering collaboration, innovation, and a sense of community among Kuwait’s business professionals.

-Ends-

About:

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985

The British Business Forum:

The British Business Forum (BBF) in Kuwait has been in existence for nearly 50 years. It was set up and operated under the auspices of the British Embassy. It is a non-profit organization run by Business professionals for Business and its prime focus is to connect and promote British organizations and businesses interests in Kuwait using its membership network. Such is collated from both Individual and Corporate classes of membership and ranges in organisations across all sectors and nationalities. The BBF is supportive of the UK Department of International Trade (DTI) and the growth of UK/ Kuwait business relationships and opportunities through its membership and knowledge base of membership who are subject matter experts (SME’s) in many business sectors, including Oil & Gas, Education, Finance, Logistics, Infrastructure, Retail, and Health. The BBF is able to facilitate connections between people and organisations on personal and corporate levels through its network of members and supporters. Those wishing to find out more or are interested in joining us can contact the BBF administration officer, Julie Fautley via admin@bbfkw.com

Canadians in Kuwait:

CiK is a non-profit membership-based organization supported by Canadian and Non-Canadian volunteers. CiK shares Canadian culture with Kuwaitis’ utilizing the talent and efforts of its members. CiK members participate actively in various events like Community-based, and national events in Canada and Kuwait. CIK offers networking to help its members expand their network and feel a home away from home through fun activities and outings. It also contributes to bringing Canadian and Kuwaitis together and provides an opportunity to experience one another's cultures.

CiK offers weekly Friday breakfasts to its members and their friends at various restaurants in Kuwait. Those wishing to find out more or are interested in joining us can contact the CiK via cikeventsq8@gmail.com

The French Business Council:

The French Business Council Kuwait regularly offers companies that so wish the opportunity to benefit from the business expertise of its members in order to facilitate prospecting on the Kuwaiti market.

The French Business Council partners with Chambers of Commerce and Industry in France throughout the year to organize meetings with companies interested in the Kuwaiti market through practical information, and press reviews sent regularly to members, seminars and online meetings, and practical meetings around different business themes. Follow us on social media @FBCKuwait

The German Business Council:

The German Business Council is a non-profit organization and business platform, founded in 2005, in order to promote and cultivate relations between German-speaking individuals and companies with their counterparts from the host country and the region. Monthly business events and gatherings serve to increase the profile of the German-speaking economic presence and provide regular opportunities for networking and exchange of information. The GBCK is conducting its operations in close and trusting cooperation with the German, Austrian, and Swiss Embassies and institutions in Kuwait. Follow us on social media @gbckuwait

The Lebanese Business Council:

The Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait (LBCK) is a Non-Profit group established in 2020 under the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait. It is composed of 150 members, including small and medium-sized companies. LBCK’s mission is to promote trade between Kuwaiti and Lebanese businesses and to strengthen the economic and cultural exchange between the two countries.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.Ibc.org or follow us on our social media channels:

Facebook: Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait

Instagram: Ibck_kuwait

Twitter: @Ibck Kuwait

The Portuguese Business Council:

The Portuguese Business Council Kuwait is an organization that aims to promote economic and commercial ties between Portugal and Kuwait. It provides a platform for Portuguese companies to network, exchange information, and develop business opportunities in Kuwait. The PBCK serves as a liaison between Portuguese businesses and the Kuwaiti government, helping to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries. www.pbckw.org