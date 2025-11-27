Agreement supports the Alliance’s mandate and the opening of BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE — BRIDGE Alliance, the Abu Dabi-based independent non-profit global organization, has signed a partnership agreement with Ethara) - organizers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The partnership seeks to enable stronger global collaboration across sports, media, and entertainment sectors, and improve the outcomes of major global events.

The agreement will strengthen BRIDGE Alliance’s ability to expand its reach to entities and sectors that operate within the Formula 1 universe spanning sports, entertainment, technology, and major event production. The partnership will also give the Alliance access to the wider ecosystem around Formula 1 occupied by leading media and broadcasting companies, innovation firms, sports marketing companies, as well as prominent brand and content creators.

As part of the agreement, BRIDGE Alliance will host its guests within a designated Paddock Club Suite during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Drawing on the race’s diversity and international reach, this hyperconnected setting will offer business leaders, celebrities, and top company officials a practical environment to network and hold discussions.

Advancing the sports and entertainment economy

Commenting on the rationale behind the partnership, H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, noted: “Partnerships form the core of BRIDGE Alliance’s vision because they allow the creative industries an opportunity to work in harmony rather than in isolation. Media, entertainment, technology, and sport no longer operate as separate fields. They function as a unified platform whose influence depends on the expertise, resources and markets they share. Therefore, this agreement boosts our capacity to build international alliances and develop working networks that will drive collaboration and innovation, and raise the contributions of the creative and content industries to the global economy.

H.E added: “The Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix is one of the few global platforms that brings together major companies, senior leaders, and decision-makers who are shaping the future of sports and entertainment. The partnership places BRIDGE Alliance inside an environment that has real reach and impact. We want to leverage this access for holding dialogue on joint project development, and also test new forms of collaboration.”

Saif Al Noaimi, Ethara CEO said: “This partnership reflects the natural convergence between the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the creative industries as F1 race week brings together media professionals, broadcasters, and creators from around the world. Launching the BRIDGE Summit immediately afterward strengthens these connections and positions Abu Dhabi as a destination where leaders in sports, entertainment, and media come together to drive the creative economy forward.”

The partnership was marked at the Partner Event held at Yas Marina Circuit in the presence of H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance; Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance, and BRIDGE Summit teams, and officials from Ethara.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 opens the day after race weekend

BRIDGE Summit 2025 will take place from December 8–10 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, opening one day after race weekend concludes. As the flagship platform of BRIDGE Alliance, the Summit will convene leaders across media, technology, entertainment, culture, education, and business for three days of discussion on how these sectors intersect within the global content ecosystem. More than 430 speakers from 45 countries and over 60,000 participants from 132 countries are expected to attend the program of more than 300 sessions and activities.

About BRIDGE Alliance

BRIDGE Alliance is an independent, non-profit global organization that brings together leaders, policymakers, CEOs, investors, creators, thinkers, and media professionals on a unified platform for collaboration. The Alliance works to strengthen the foundations of a more interconnected global media ecosystem by facilitating the exchange of expertise, aligning shared priorities, and supporting meaningful, constructive cooperation across borders and sectors. Its vision is rooted in advancing credibility, trust, and transparency across the industry, while elevating global media standards in ways that support responsible innovation and reinforce the role of media as a trusted driver of economic, social, and cultural development. Established in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance global cooperation and innovation, the Alliance affirms the nation’s position as a hub for global dialogue. Its mission further contributes to strengthening the media sector’s contribution to national strategies and the global knowledge economy.

Video link: https://we.tl/t-XInnRU4CCl