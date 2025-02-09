Outward Bound Oman concluded the ‘Sustainable Future’ programme, in partnership with bp Oman, which aimed to overall enhance the environmental awareness within the Omani youth and the role of each individual in contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The "Sustainable Future" programme is an outdoor training course for university/college students specialised in environmental studies, as well as job seekers interested in the environment. It aimed to raise awareness among Omani youth about critical global issues such as climate change, environmental sustainability, and the transition to green energy.

The programme benefited more than 128 participants in eight training courses held in the Sharqiyah Desert and Jabal Akhdar. The courses included various activities and group discussions, as well as hiking and camping outdoors for three days. The programme was further enhanced by hosting specialized mentors working in the environmental field to share real-world experiences with the participants.

Mohammed Al Zadjali, the Chief Operating Officer at Outward Bound Oman, added: "At Outward Bound Oman, we are committed to our responsibility towards the environment which is the classroom hosting our training programmes. We are proud of our collaboration with bp Oman in the ‘Sustainable Future’ programme as a true reflection of this commitment by inspiring the next generation of youth about the importance of environmental sustainability."

Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social Investment Manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, commented: “Holding the courses in the natural environment, away from distractions, created the perfect environment to achieve the programme’s objectives and foster a positive relationship between participants and the environment, helping them think of solutions to environmental problems and take steps toward positive personal change.”

About bp Oman:

bp has had an upstream presence in Oman since 2007.

Block 61 ownership: bp 40%; Makarim Gas Development Limited (OQ) 30%; PTTEP 20%; PC Oman Ventures Limited (PETRONAS) 10%.

Block 61 has the capacity to deliver around 35% of Oman’s total gas demand.

Our social investment programmes aim to support the development of Omani people, economic diversification, and job creation.

Since the launch of the social investment programmes in 2014, we have positively impacted the lives of over 202,000 people through more than 150 initiatives.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Outward Bound Oman uses the mountains and deserts of Oman in their courses to help develop people from all walks of life. Through their partners, they are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

They work with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, and help them become more confident, effective and capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition, they also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses.

Outward Bound Oman was first established in the UK in 1941, and now operates in 33 countries around the world. Oman is the first Arabic speaking nation to set up an Outward-Bound operation to develop and challenge its human resource to ensure Vision 2040 becomes a reality.

Since being established in Oman in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has delivered training for more than 16,000 individuals in a variety of courses to different age groups starting from school students through Skills for Life course, enhancing the employability of young people throughout the Sultanate in the Next Generation course, and it also provide bespoke training courses for the emerging talent and leadership teams of many leading companies and institutions in Oman.

For more information, please contact:

Dhuhla Al Anqoodi

Dhuhla@outwardboundoman.com