Bayanat and FlyNow Aviation's revolutionary eCopter is set to redefine the future of aerial transportation and advanced aerial mobility globally

​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bayanat, (ADX: BAYANAT) a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, in collaboration with FlyNow Aviation gives visitors the chance to virtually take to the skies of Abu Dhabi in the revolutionary eVTOL eCopter at DRIFTx at Yas Marina Circuit.

Supplementing FlyNow Aviation’s comprehensive eVTOL offering, Bayanat brings a long-standing track record of technological capabilities to the partnership, including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation. By integrating Bayanat’s Digital Twin technology with FlyNow’s Augmented Reality (AR) and VR Technology, FlyNow and Bayanat provide a unique, real-life flying experience to visitors.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, commented: “Our collaboration with FlyNow Aviation is a testament to our commitment towards revolutionizing 3D mobility and Urban Air Mobility. Bayanat is aligned with the UAE’s sustainability strategy and will continue to work alongside FlyNow Aviation on introducing comprehensive mobility solutions that not only reduce the environmental footprint caused by traffic congestions and car emissions but also address traffic challenges and provide a safer alternative to traditional modes of transport.”

Jürgen Greil, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of FlyNow Aviation commented: “For a new mode of transportation to succeed, it must surpass existing options in safety, comfort, speed, and most importantly affordability and scalability. As environmental concerns grow, the ecological impact is increasingly pivotal. We aim to make a lasting impact by relieving traffic congestion on a global scale by redefining the parameters of mobility. Partnering with Bayanat and being at DRIFTx is exciting as the region holds many opportunities for collaboration.”

Considered an industry leader, FlyNow Aviation develops a modular family of eCopters that are fully electric and completely autopiloted. The firm’s range of eCopters, which consist of cargo, single and twin seat passenger models operate on a coaxial drive train with two rotor propellers. Each of the two electric motors drive one rotor propeller and are each designed to be four times redundant over the entire drive train and thus the aircraft achieve a fatality rate equal to large airliners.

As cities, such as Abu Dhabi, continue to grow and expand they also face increased traffic challenges, eCopters can enhance long term Urban Air Mobility by utilizing airspace to transport goods and people. FlyNow Aviation’s eCopters can fly for distances up to 50 kilometers at estimated altitudes of 150 to 300 meters, thereby unlocking affordable and highly efficient 3D mobility solutions.

DRIFTx visitors are encouraged to visit the Bayanat Pavilion until April 26. In addition to a static display of FlyNow’s eCopter, visitors can experience Bayanat’s full range of smart mobility solutions, featuring its autonomous vehicles such as TXAI, Robotaxi, and Robo Minibus.

For more information about Bayanat’s Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) division, visit www.bayanat.ai.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About FlyNow Aviation:

FlyNow Aviation was founded in 2019 and is incorporated in Salzburg, Austria. The unique selling position is the price and the cost of operation of the modular aircraft family consisting of a cargo, a single and a twin seater version with a range of 50 kilometers, a payload of 200kg and a cruise speed of up to 130 km/h. Production cost and price are aimed to be similar to cars with corresponding volume in the automotive industry and therefore having the potential to make 3D-mobility affordable and available to everyone.

