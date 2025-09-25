Cairo, Egypt - AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability will host AVEVA Day Egypt on 1st October at Triumph Luxury Hotel, Cairo, Egypt. The event will focus on how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are reshaping Egypt’s industrial landscape: from smarter, connected operations to the energy sector’s use of digital twins, unified engineering and industrial AI will accelerate the shift to a digitally advanced future increasing efficiency and reducing emissions.

As Egypt progresses towards its Vision 2030 goals, the country is embracing Industry 5.0 to drive industrial modernization and global competitiveness. By adopting technologies such as AI, IoT, and smart manufacturing, Egypt is paving the way for a more sustainable, tech-driven industrial future.

“Egypt’s strategic location, growing infrastructure, and commitment to sustainable development makes it a strong player in advancing digital transformation,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President, MEA, AVEVA. “As the country builds a smart, future-ready industrial economy, we are supporting this journey with technologies that help industries operate more efficiently, resiliently, and intelligently. At AVEVA Day Egypt, we will demonstrate how digital innovation supports the goals of Vision 2030 driving industrial performance, reducing environmental impact, and driving long term economic diversification.”

Key customers and industry specialists from AVEVA will highlight how AVEVA’s software is redefining industrial operations. Karim Solyman, General Manager of the Decision Support Systems - DTU Department, MOP, will share insights on the executive command center and value chain optimization. Mahmoud Emad, Digital Integrated Engineering Systems Division Manager at ENPPI, will discuss the digital twin handover and its operational benefits, while Khaled Osama Ali, Digital Operations Manager at PSP, will talk about the evolution of EPC 4.0.

Following the keynotes, AVEVA experts will lead sessions on how AI-powered digital twins are transforming the energy sector, new ways to deliver capital projects and how organizations can enhance enterprise sustainability and visibility by leveraging digital twins with AI assistants and 3D visualization. Attendees will also gain insights into AVEVA’s Predictive Analytics Software which forecasts equipment failures and suggests remedial actions to minimize downtime, while AVEVA Asset Information Management aggregates data from multiple sources, allowing teams to securely access, visualize, and collaborate on trusted data in minutes, empowering confident decision-making.

Egypt is taking major steps to modernize its mining sector, with the 2025 law creating Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority to ensure sustainable, efficient resource management. The event will also highlight how CONNECT, AVEVA’s intelligent industrial platform plays a crucial role by enabling mining companies to securely aggregate, share, and contextualise data from multiple site operations to corporate as well as with external stakeholders (like equipment OEMs).

With its new office in Egypt, AVEVA is supporting the country’s industrial growth and digital transformation goals. The company’s local presence enables stronger collaboration with the Government and drives initiatives that align with the country’s vision. Through certified training, university partnerships, and internship programs, AVEVA is developing a skilled talent pool equipped with essential digital and industrial expertise contributing to Egypt’s evolving industrial landscape and economic progress.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

Copyright © 2025 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group Limited. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group Limited or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.