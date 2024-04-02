Research has underscored the importance of the automotive aftermarket in the region as the MEA industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to 2030

Key figures from the industry will speak at the three-day Automechanika Academy under the theme of Accelerating KSA’s Mobility and Way Forward: Automotive Aftermarket

Automechanika Riyadh returns from 30 April to 2 May 2024

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket, will provide a platform for thought leaders, experts, and industry professionals to gather and discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and trends in the Saudi Arabian automotive sector as the MEA industry is set to exceed US$69.39 billion by 2028.

According to research from Virtue Market Research the MEA automotive aftermarket is expected to grow at a Compound annual Growth Rate of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2030, underscoring the opportunities for the Saudi Arabian, GCC, and Middle East automotive aftermarket ecosystems.

To provide insights into the growth strategies for Saudi Arabia's automotive market, Automechanika Riyadh will return to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 30 April to 2 May 2024, with a host of industry experts as part of the exhibition’s three-day Automechanika Academy.

On the opening day, under the theme of Accelerating KSA’s Mobility, the focus will be on transitioning KSA's economy, the automotive industry landscape, and investments in autonomous vehicles. Sustainable mobility will also feature highly with insights into EV infrastructure, electrifying fleet operations, and smart mobility innovations.

Key speakers include, Mark Notkin, Chief Innovation Officer, Petromin Corporation, Head of Electromin (subsidiary of Petromin Corporation); Robin Joffe, Partner & Managing Director, Middle East, Africa & South Asia, Frost & Sullivan; Zaid Al Nabolsy, E-Mobility Business Manager - EV chargers Infrastructure, ABB; Badr Hanbazaza, Senior Director – Community Relations, ROSHN Group; Andrea Florou, Group Head of Mobility, Red Sea Global.

Day two will see the focus shift to the theme of Way Forward: Automotive Aftermarket, with insights on regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and sustainability in the automotive aftermarket. Discussions will cover growth prospects in the GCC, local manufacturing incentives, and the role of technology.

Insights and panel discussions will include renowned speakers such as Arda Arslan, Regional Vice President- Mobility Aftermarket- Middle East and Türkiye Bosch; Ali Rizvi, Head of Program Management / Middle East Operations, Lucid Motors; Mark Carson, Director Customer Experience & Quality – MEA, Renault; Adel Binafai, Head of Brand, Al Jabr Trading Company.

They will be joined by His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al Khatbi , Deputy Minister of Investment Transaction, Ministry of Investment, KSA; Ahmed Al-Malki, Director – Automotive, Ministry of Investment, KSA; Eng. Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor - Automotive Cluster, National Industrial Development Centre, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources; Saad Alhatem, Director General of Standards Department, Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO); Eng. Ibrahim Al-Rahbi, Conformity Specialist Engineer and Quality Team Leader, GCC Standardization Organization (GSO); Sandeep Surana, Managing Director, Tasaru Mobility Investment.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “The Saudi Arabian automotive market has evolved significantly from its humble beginnings. According to Glasgow Research & Consulting, the journey began in 1929 when the first car was imported into the Kingdom, with only a few hundred vehicles traversing the nation's roads.

“Fast forward to 2024, and the landscape has dramatically transformed, with approximately 10 million passenger cars in circulation. This exponential growth underscores the pivotal role of Automechanika Riyadh in the automotive aftermarket industry and highlights its significance as a landmark event."

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, highlighted: “As the fastest growing automotive aftermarket in the GCC, the surge in demand from both visitors and exhibitors to attend Automechanika Riyadh highlights the opportunities available within the industry.

“The interest in participation reflects the exhibition's critical role in facilitating industry advancement, underscored by significant growth in exhibitor demand and a wide array of international participants eager to expand their presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region. Our Academy programme features an impressive line-up of speakers addressing the most pressing issues, setting the stage for discussions and debates.”

The 6th edition of Automechanika Riyadh will also feature seven product focus areas – Parts & Components, Tyres & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Care & Wash. The exhibition is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH and takes place from April 30 until 2 May 2024 at RICEC.

