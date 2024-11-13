Dr Moza Suwaidan: Dubai has multiple layers of protection, including an AI policy for data hosting and utilization

Congress organized by UAE Internal Auditors Association under the patronage of UAE’s Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

1000+ audit and anti-fraud professionals, cyber security and IT experts attend Congress

UAE IAA signs MoUs with four internal auditors’ associations

Dubai, The first Audit, Anti-Fraud and IT Congress organized by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE-IAA) held under the patronage of UAE’s Ministry of Economy, concluded in Dubai on November 13 exhorting the industry to integrate technology, ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make measurable contributions, enhanced team work emphasizing the need for upgrading skills to add value to both the public and private sectors by adopting a unified strategy to detect and prevent fraud and IT security.

Concluding the three-day global pioneering event, HE Abdulqader Obaid Ali, chairman of the UAE IAA board, said: “The first Congress in Dubai marked a significant step towards becoming an international event. The Congress has assumed global importance and relevance highlighting the

importance of integrating and working together as a team and the need for closer collaboration by all stakeholders.”

This is the first time a collaboration of such significance has happened by roping in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world’s largest anti-fraud organization, and Information

Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), the international professional association focused on IT governance, he said and added: “The Congress has become global event that will expand from the UAE, starting in Dubai and reaching the world. It has become a reality for internal auditors in the region. We have just begun and there is more to come. The next Congress will be held on 18th November 2025 in Abu Dhabi, as a continuation of efforts.”

“The focus is on making the right decisions for the right problems. We could drive in the message among the internal audit community the importance of enhancing skills to add value to the organization by marrying AI technology by keeping abreast of the latest developments and trends , moving beyond just talking and starting to act,” he said.

HE Dr Moza Suwaidan, CEO of Digital Applications & Platforms Sector, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Dubai Digital Authority, on Risk Mitigation in the Era of Digital Transformation, discussed Dubai’s digital transformation journey, highlighting key milestones such as introduction of e-governance , the launch of the Smart City concept in 2015, and the establishment of the Digital Divide Authority.

She listed the achievements such as Dubai becoming the first paperless government in the world, AI-enabled cybersecurity and data privacy laws, etc. She spoke on the evolving role of auditors in verifying digital transformation efforts and importance of proactive security measures.

“Auditors should push organisations to think beyond existing controls and consider new compliance and ethical issues,” she said and added: “Dubai has multiple layers of protection, including an AI policy for data hosting and utilization.”

Chris Mathers of International Consulting and Investigative firm, in his presentation on Artificial Intelligence and Crime said Criminals have historically been early adopters and are quick to embrace new technologies. Recent breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence have resulted in systems which can successfully mimic human behaviour and intelligence. As criminal activities becoming more sophisticated, organisations will rely on financial professionals as the first line of defence in the fight against these threats. He described how criminals are making use of AI to identify potential victims and enhance their ability to commit sophisticated financial crimes. Attendees could learn how financial professionals can combat financial crime by understanding the capabilities of AI and the threat that it poses.

Bret Hood, Director, 21st Century Learning & Consulting LLC, conducted a session ‘The Future of Internal Auditing: Adapting to A Changing Landscape’ which discussed the evolving role of internal auditors, emphasizing how internal auditors are shifting from a compliance-focused, backward-looking role to becoming strategic advisors, leveraging advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data to deliver real-time, predictive insights.

The Congress brought together internal audit and anti-fraud professionals, cyber security and IT experts from across the globe for discussions and knowledge sharing on the latest trends to guide anti-fraud professionals into a new era of audit, fraud prevention and information technology.

Key discussion areas included cross-border investigations, AI’s role in enhancing fraud detection and the need for a robust anti-fraud culture.

More than 60 industry leaders discussed 50 topics at the Congress where more than 1,000 audit and fraud examiners, Cyber security and IT experts have participated in the event.

Strategic Partners of the Congress were Deloitte, KPMG, Protiviti and PwC.

ADQ was Strategic Supporter; Sustainability Partner Beeah; Diamond Sponsor Financial Audit Authority; Official carrier Emirates Airlines, Platinum sponsors BDO and Tawazun Council; Gold sponsor Uniqus; Silver sponsors Wolters Kluwer and Diligent; Bronze sponsors Drut, UHY James and Aurex; Exhibitors DISS Co., Open Thinking, 4Sight Arbutus, Crowe and PRC. Conference supporter was HEMMA.

MoUs signed with four Associations

Meanwhile, the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Al Nazaha Association-UAE (UAE ACFE Affiliate), The Institute of Internal Auditors Armenia, the Jordan Internal Audit Association and Internal Auditors Association Qatar. The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Congress.

IAA had earlier signed MoUs with internal auditors’ associations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The UAE IAA is also collaborating with various international and regional bodies, including Arab IIA, to share best practices and lead by example.

HE Abdulqader Obaid Ali, chairman of the UAE IAA board, said: “The MOU signings are meant for fostering collaborations, sharing knowledge and accelerating progress. We also benchmark the practice of the UAE IAA with other chapters and work together to follow global best practices.”