ABU DHABI:– The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced the eighth Global Energy Forum at COP28 on December 5 and 7, convening foreign policy and industry decision-makers to set the energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the geopolitical and geoeconomic implications of the changing energy system. The eighth edition of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will be held in affiliation with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

“With rising conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s continued weaponization of global energy supplies, the world needs a cohesive vision from energy and climate leaders to ensure the world is driving towards net-zero emissions. Hosting the Global Energy Forum at COP28 presents a unique opportunity to tackle the geopolitics of the energy transition on a global stage,” said Landon Derentz, senior director and Richard L. Morningstar Chair for Energy Security at the Global Energy Center. “We’re excited to bring the Atlantic Council’s flagship event to COP28 as the world convenes in Dubai.”

WHAT: The two-day conference will take place as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The Forum will feature four themes key to addressing climate and energy security goals in tandem with the COP28 Presidency's priorities: oil and gas decarbonization, clean energy in emerging markets, essential decarbonization technologies, and the geopolitical and economic implications of the changing energy system. Additional details on the agenda and speakers are forthcoming. For more information on the forum, please visit www.acenergyforum.org.

WHO: Confirmed speakers to date include:

Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, United States

Marisa Lago, Undersecretary for Commerce for International Trade, US Department of Commerce

Andrew Light, Assistant Secretary, International Affairs, US Department of Energy

H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth, ADNOC

H.E. Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, The Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer, Eni

Gabriela Hearst, Founder and Creative Director , Gabriela Hearst

Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum

Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Sustainable Energy for All

The Hon. Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Energy Resources, US Department of State

The Rt. Hon. Sir Alok Sharma, COP26 President

The Hon. Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

The Hon. David Turk, Deputy Secretary, US Department of Energy

WHEN: Day 1 – December 5, 2023, 2:30 PM Gulf Standard Time; Day 2 - December 7, 2023, 9:30 AM Gulf Standard Time

WHERE: Day 1 - COP28 Green Zone, Connect Conference Center; Day 2 - St. Regis Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah

