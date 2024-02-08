Dubai, UAE - The Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with QnA International, a leading global event organizer, to host the ATD Middle East Conference on June 4 - 5, 2024, and the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference in December 2024.

With more than 80 years in the learning and talent development field, ATD brings world-class content and event experience to the Middle East region. ATD events provide premier talent development content, peer networking, and opportunities for professional and personal growth.

“We are pleased to partner with QnA to continue to bring ATD events to the Middle East,” said Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO. “Helping talent development professionals grow, develop, and learn new knowledge and skills is a key part of our role in providing content, expertise, and resources to practitioners globally,” Bingham noted. “We look forward to welcoming TD professionals throughout the MENA region to ATD events in 2024.”

Sidh NC, Director at QnA International, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in HR and L&D practices for the MENA region. We look forward to jointly creating conferences that will set new benchmarks in the Middle East. Working together, QnA International and ATD will leverage our existing complementary experience, know-how, and expertise to grow the ATD portfolio of conferences to greater heights. Together, ATD and QnA International are set to redefine industry standards, fostering innovation and excellence. This partnership symbolizes the strength that emerges when two visionary entities unite for a common purpose for the HR and L&D community in the Middle East region.”

The ATD Middle East Conference will take place on June 4 – 5, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. The event is in its 8th year and continues to serve as an international platform for learning, talent development, and HR professionals, offering opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking, and professional growth.

Further details about the ATD Middle East Conference 2024 are available at https://atdme.com/

-Ends-

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization, supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. For more information, visit td.org.

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the compansy organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Chamodi Gunawardane

chamodi@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates